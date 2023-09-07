Warburg Pincus' first yuan-denominated fund wins investment from Chinese city

Adds details, context

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Warburg Pincus said on Thursday that Yixing has signed an agreement to invest in its first yuan-denominated fund, which will be registered in the same Chinese city.

Sino-U.S. tensions and China's unstable economic recovery have made many U.S. investors more cautious about deploying fresh capital in China, complicating money managers' effort to raise dollars for China-focused funds, with private equity and venture fundsshowing interest in local currency investment opportunities there.

The U.S. private equity firm said the yuan fund, with an estimated size of 3 billion yuan ($410 million), will focus on innovative medicines and medical devices. Reuters reported Warburg Pincus's plans to raise a yuan-based fund of that size in a February report that cited sources familiar with the matter.

Investing in and exiting a local portfolio would be easier with yuan-denominated funds than with dollars in the current macroeconomic environment, investors have told Reuters.

Warburg Pincus did not specify whether there is any other contributor to its yuan fund, or how much Yixing will invest.

($1 = 7.3261 Chinese yuan renminbi)

