Warburg Pincus-backed Sequoia plans $323 mln IPO in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Sequoia Solucoes Logisticas SEQL3.SA plans an initial public offering to raise up to 1.7 billion reais ($323.18 million), according to a securities filing.

The company, which is controlled by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, set a price range between 14.25 reais and 17.75 reais per share. The final price will be set on Oct. 5.

Both the company and its shareholders intend to sell shares in the offering, it said in the filing late on Tuesday.

The company and its shareholders plan to offer 70,175,438 shares, but that could rise to 94,736,841 shares including overallotment options.

After the offering, Warburg Pincus will reduce its stake to between 10.67% and 30%, from the current 70.5%.

Sequoia plans to use the proceeds to acquire competitors, invest in automation and boost capital.

Investment banks Banco BTG Pactual SA, Santander, Morgan Stanley and ABC Brasil will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.2602 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Paul Simao)

