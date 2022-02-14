US Markets
Warburg, Barry Sternlicht partnering on blank-check deal worth $20 bln - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus and real estate investor Barry Sternlicht are partnering up in a three-way, blank-check deal worth about $20 billion to take security services firm Allied Universal public, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

