May 8 (Reuters) - A private-equity group, including Warburg Pincus and Advent International, has agreed to buy Baxter International Inc's BAX.N biopharma solutions unit for $4.25 billion, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

