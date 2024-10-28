Waratah Minerals Reports Promising Gold Discoveries

Battery Minerals Ltd. (AU:WTM) has released an update.

Waratah Minerals Ltd. has announced significant findings from its recent drilling activities at the Spur Project, revealing extended zones of gold mineralization. The company also reported promising new gold discovery fronts at the Dalcoath and Essex areas, with substantial drill hole results suggesting potential for future growth. With $4.8 million in cash and investments, Waratah Minerals is poised for continued exploration and development.

