Waratah Minerals Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Waratah Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 250,000 new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, with the issue date set for December 5, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and attract potential investors. The newly issued securities are fully paid ordinary shares, indicating confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

