Waratah Minerals Expands Gold Prospects at Spur Project

Battery Minerals Ltd. (AU:WTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Waratah Minerals Limited has reported promising results from its ongoing drilling at the Spur Project in New South Wales, revealing significant gold mineralization and anomalous molybdenum at the Dalcoath Zone. The exploration, targeting epithermal-porphyry systems, has extended the Dalcoath Zone’s gold mineralization, motivating further drilling. These developments may strengthen Waratah’s position in the lucrative Macquarie Arc mineral region.

For further insights into AU:WTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.