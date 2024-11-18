News & Insights

Waratah Minerals Expands Gold Prospects at Spur Project

November 18, 2024 — 07:26 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Battery Minerals Ltd. (AU:WTM) has released an update.

Waratah Minerals Limited has reported promising results from its ongoing drilling at the Spur Project in New South Wales, revealing significant gold mineralization and anomalous molybdenum at the Dalcoath Zone. The exploration, targeting epithermal-porphyry systems, has extended the Dalcoath Zone’s gold mineralization, motivating further drilling. These developments may strengthen Waratah’s position in the lucrative Macquarie Arc mineral region.

