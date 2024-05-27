Waraba Gold Raises Capital for Exploration

Waraba Gold Limited (TSE:WBGD) has released an update.

Waraba Gold Limited has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $777,726 through the sale of over 13 million shares at $0.03 each. The capital will bolster exploration efforts and provide general working capital. Investors should note that these newly issued shares will be on a statutory hold period for four months and a day.

