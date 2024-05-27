News & Insights

Stocks

Waraba Gold Raises Capital for Exploration

May 27, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Waraba Gold Limited (TSE:WBGD) has released an update.

Waraba Gold Limited has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $777,726 through the sale of over 13 million shares at $0.03 each. The capital will bolster exploration efforts and provide general working capital. Investors should note that these newly issued shares will be on a statutory hold period for four months and a day.

For further insights into TSE:WBGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.