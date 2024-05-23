News & Insights

Stocks

Waraba Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mali Gold Project

May 23, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Waraba Gold Limited (TSE:WBGD) has released an update.

Waraba Gold Limited has launched the first phase of an ambitious three-phase drilling program at the Fokolore Gold Project in West Mali, aiming to extend known high-grade gold mineralization. The current phase involves 76 reverse circulation drill holes and rotary air blast drilling, with completion and results expected in four to six weeks. This significant exploration effort seeks to define the gold potential of the region, further solidifying Waraba’s presence in West Mali.

For further insights into TSE:WBGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.