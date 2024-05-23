Waraba Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mali Gold Project

Waraba Gold Limited (TSE:WBGD) has released an update.

Waraba Gold Limited has launched the first phase of an ambitious three-phase drilling program at the Fokolore Gold Project in West Mali, aiming to extend known high-grade gold mineralization. The current phase involves 76 reverse circulation drill holes and rotary air blast drilling, with completion and results expected in four to six weeks. This significant exploration effort seeks to define the gold potential of the region, further solidifying Waraba’s presence in West Mali.

