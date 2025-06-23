War, Tariffs, and the $500 Billion AI Buildout Happening Anyway

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Once again, markets are on edge…

What began as a localized battle in the Middle East has escalated, with the U.S. getting directly involved in the fight.

The once-regional conflict erupted earlier this month, when Israel launched a series of attacks against Iran, largely targeted at some of the nation’s nuclear sites. Iran responded in kind. And while the U.S. did help to intercept projectiles launched at Israel, it remained on the periphery – until this past Saturday, June 21.

That’s when it began its “Operation Midnight Hammer.” First, a group of B-2 stealth bombers dropped explosives on multiple targets at Iran’s Fordo and Natanz sites. Then, as NPR states, “just as the bombers were entering Iranian airspace, a submarine launched more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles at the Isfahan nuclear site.”

To be expected, some cheered the move as they believe Iran should never be allowed to create a nuclear weapon. Others denounced it, like U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who sees the U.S.’ attack as a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

Now folks are left wondering if the nations can find their way back to diplomacy… or if the United States has just begun another war in the Middle East…

A Boom Unshaken by Conflict

As we’ve mentioned in a previous issue – around the time of Israel’s own initial strikes – geopolitical conflict brings with it profound human and societal consequences, far beyond markets and headlines.

These developments rightly draw global concern. While short-term volatility is inevitable during global crises, it’s also important to recognize the broader structural trends that continue to shape the future.

Even amid emerging crises, the AI Boom remains unfazed. AI chips are being bought. Data centers are being built. Energy facilities are being commissioned. New models are being developed, and AI agents are being deployed.

While today’s headlines are unsettling, AI is still rapidly proliferating throughout the global economy.

And we see a hidden investment opportunity lingering beneath the surface…

Nvidia’s $500 Billion Bet on U.S. AI Infrastructure

Let’s start with the kingmaker: Nvidia (NVDA), arguably the most important company in AI today.

The firm just announced plans to invest up to $500 billion into American AI infrastructure over the next four years.

That’s half a trillion dollars.

And it’s already happening.

Production of Nvidia’s latest chip, the Blackwell, has officially begun in Phoenix, Ariz. , at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ’s ( TSM ) new U.S. plant. That’s right; TSM, Taiwan’s silicon giant, is making its crown jewel chip for Nvidia on American soil.

, at ’s ( ) new U.S. plant. That’s right; TSM, Taiwan’s silicon giant, is making its crown jewel chip for Nvidia on American soil. Nvidia is also building supercomputer manufacturing facilities in Texas through partnerships with Foxconn ( FXCOF ) and Wistron . That marks the first time ever Nvidia will make these machines in the U.S.

through partnerships with ( ) and . That marks the first time ever Nvidia will make these machines in the U.S. It’s also teaming up with Amkor Technology (AMKR) and Siliconware Precision Industries to develop packaging and testing operations, all based in Arizona.

And here’s the kicker:

This is all happening after the White House exempted electronics components from the Chinese reciprocal tariffs.

Despite still sourcing many components from China, Nvidia still decided to go big on American soil. That says everything.

Regardless of how this trade war ends – whether tariffs persist or evaporate, trade deals are signed or supply chains snap – Nvidia has decided that the future of AI infrastructure is American.

And it’s not the only one…

Big Tech Joins the American AI Boom

Nvidia may be the headliner, but the chorus of companies backing the American AI Boom is loud – and growing louder by the day.

Apple ( AAPL ) recently pledged to invest $500 billion in the U.S. over the coming years, including the construction of a massive AI server facility in Houston, expected to open in 2026.

( ) recently pledged to over the coming years, including the construction of a massive AI server facility in Houston, expected to open in 2026. Meta ( META ) is pumping $10 billion into its largest-ever data center campus in northeast Louisiana, exclusively dedicated to AI development.

( ) is pumping into its largest-ever data center campus in northeast Louisiana, exclusively dedicated to AI development. Microsoft ( MSFT ) just tripled its original proposal, announcing a $3.3 billion investment to build an AI superhub in southeast Wisconsin.

( ) just tripled its original proposal, announcing a to build an AI superhub in southeast Wisconsin. OpenAI, Oracle (ORCL), SoftBank (SFTBY), and others have teamed up under the White House’s Project Stargate, pledging to invest up to $500 billion into AI infrastructure and innovation hubs across the U.S.

This is more than a boom. It’s an explosion.

Why AI Reshoring Is the New National Imperative

Why the sudden rush to reindustrialize America’s tech backbone?

Because the trade war has exposed the fragility of globalization.

With tariff risks rising and geopolitical tensions simmering, Big Tech is de-risking its supply chains. And the best way to do that is to build at home.

But it’s not just about economics anymore. It’s about national security.

AI is not consigned to boosting efficiency in the office or creating artwork on a dime. It’s becoming the backbone of 21st-century power – military, economic, technological, and cultural.

Just consider Palantir (PLTR). As Bloomberg reported, “the firm’s artificial intelligence and analysis tech gathers data from third-party sensors and systems, including satellites. The tools then distill the information, giving soldiers more awareness of their surroundings and helping them hit targets faster and more accurately.”

Control over AI infrastructure means control over future prosperity.

The White House knows it. So does Nvidia, Microsoft, and every other company racing to erect fabs and data centers across the American heartland.

What began as a tariff tantrum may very well end in the largest technological buildout on U.S. soil since the interstate highway system.

AI Stocks to Watch in America’s Industrial Renaissance

While the headlines warn about destruction, the groundwork is still being laid for creation.

And in times like these, seasoned investors often turn to a time-tested principle: stay level-headed when fear dominates the headlines. Amid uncertainty, opportunities can emerge for those who remain focused on long-term trends.

The intensifying situation in the Middle East has created fear. Tariffs have created pain. But through that fog, the signal is clear:

Capital is coming home. Infrastructure is being built.

AI is going domestic.

That’s rocket fuel for an American AI Boom.

So, what’s the move?

You don’t need to chase every bounce or time every dip.

Instead, what you should be doing is building your AI stock watchlist and looking for entry points as fear creates opportunity.

Focus on:

Semiconductor leaders reshoring U.S. production (think NVDA, AMD, TSM partners).

reshoring U.S. production (think NVDA, AMD, TSM partners). AI software companies (like PLTR, AXON, META, MSFT).

(like PLTR, AXON, META, MSFT). Advanced manufacturing plays in packaging, testing, and thermal systems (such as SNPS, COHR, AMAT).

For investors watching AI stocks closely, this reshoring wave signals a potential multi-year uptrend

This is the dawn of the Fourth Industrial Revolution; and it’s being built on American soil.

Final Word: Getting Positioned for the Biggest Profit Potential

Right now, Iran is threatening retaliation for the U.S.’ destructive “Operation Midnight Hammer.” And no one knows if it will follow through, or even just how it would do so.

Trust us when we say that we understand why a lot of people are afraid right now.

But we also see the bigger picture coming into focus here.

If markets can hold steady through this level of turmoil, imagine the strength they could show in recovery.

The time to start buying AI is not when the news gets better.

It’s right now – while the future is being built, brick by brick, right here at home.

And we’ve been eyeing a specific corner of the market that may have the biggest profit potential of them all.

It’s one that Elon Musk is obsessed with… that President Trump has recently shown interest in… one that even the late, great Steve Jobs wanted to bring to fruition; his ‘Final Vision.’

Jobs was one of the most successful and innovative tech visionaries of our time. He was known for his impressive ability to ‘see around corners.’ And while he may have been early to the party during his lifetime, a different innovator – Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk – has picked up his old torch and is bringing Jobs’ dream to life.

We’re confident that this niche of the AI industry will transition from obscurity to ubiquity over the next few years. As it does, the stocks at the epicenter of this niche could become 10X winners.

And with a major announcement slated for July 21, Musk may be about to hit the gas in a big way. That’s why we just held an urgent briefing all about this ‘Final Vision’ and how to get positioned for the potentially massive profits to come.

Learn about the future Steve Jobs saw coming.

