War, Rates, and 3 More Risks That Could Derail the Stock Market Rally

The combination of low interest rates, rangebound oil prices and continued economic expansion creates a solid backdrop for U.S. equities. Here’s what could go wrong.

The combination of low interest rates, rangebound oil prices and continued economic expansion creates a solid backdrop for U.S. equities. Here’s what could go wrong.

The combination of low interest rates, rangebound oil prices and continued economic expansion creates a solid backdrop for U.S. equities. But with the market at record highs, Goldman Sachs is thinking about what could unsettle stocks and limit the upside the investment bank sees for stocks in 2020. They’re telling clients to consider four macro risks to its 2020 outlook—a long conflict with Iran, higher interest rates, a stronger dollar, and weak economic growth—and tossed in a fifth non-macro risk to boot.

Oil-price shocks should have limited impact on S&P 500 returns, Goldman analysts say, given offsetting impacts from higher energy-sector earnings and higher gasoline prices for consumers. A prolonged conflict, however, could eventually weigh on U.S. stocks.

Energy was the worst-performing sector in 2019, lagging the S&P 500 by about 20 percentage points. Although stocks in the sector have diverged from spot oil prices, they trade roughly in line with 10-year oil prices, Goldman says, adding that’s the reason the energy-sector rally alongside the recent US-Iran tensions—which lifted spot prices but not long-dated prices—was short-lived. Without a sustained supply shock that impacts long-term oil prices, Goldman says it maintains its Underweight recommendation in energy stocks. In contrast, aerospace, defense and cybersecurity firms with business models more clearly linked to geopolitical conflicts have each rallied by about 2%.

Low bond yields drove more than 90% of the S&P 500’s return last year, Goldman says. While valuations are elevated in absolute terms, Goldman’s macro model suggests that equities are trading at roughly fair value relative to bond yields. The bank’s economists expect the Fed will remain on hold in 2020 and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will gradually rise to 2.25% by year-end (from its current 1.85%).

For equities, the analysts say the speed of rate changes matters more than the level of rates and that historically, equities have been able to digest gradual increases in bond yields of less than 1 standard deviation in a month (which translates to 16 basis points in today’s terms). But when bond yields rise by more than 2 standard deviations in a month (or 34 basis points), S&P 500 returns have typically been negative.

The dollar fell by 2% in December as U.S.-China trade tensions eased and global economies showed signs of improvement. Goldman’s foreign exchange strategists expect the trade-weighted dollar to fall by 2% during the next 12 months. A stronger dollar would pose a headwind to S&P 500 sales, particularly within industries with high non-US sales such as semiconductors. Goldman says that based on its top-down earnings model, it estimates that every 10% change in the trade-weighted dollar equals roughly $3 of S&P 500 earnings per share.

International-facing stocks have outperformed domestic-facing stocks by 4 percentage points during the past month alongside the falling dollar. At the sector-level, Energy and Materials have demonstrated the strongest negative correlation with the U.S. dollar, while Staples and Health Care have the strongest positive correlation, the analysts say.

U.S. economic data have been mixed. Take the Institute for Supply Management’s nonmanufacturing index, which showed expansion in the service sector and most recently came in above expectations. Meanwhile, the ISM manufacturing index unexpectedly declined to the lowest level since 2009. Goldman’s economists expect U.S. real gross domestic product growth of 2.2% this year, above the consensus expectation of 1.9%, as easing in financial conditions lifts economic activity.

Looking forward, Goldman says it believes economic and earnings growth will drive stock prices higher. Every 1 percentage point change in U.S. real GDP growth equals $5 in S&P 500 EPS, they add. Goldman says it sees scope for upside to cyclical stocks in the near term if growth reaccelerates toward its forecast and recommends an Overweight position in Industrials.

A final point Goldman makes: investor positioning in U.S. equities is close to “stretched territory,” potentially exacerbating equity price moves if one of the above four risks materializes.

They arrive at this conclusion based on their sentiment indicator that combines six weekly and three monthly indicators of stock positioning across institutional, retail and foreign investors. As equities rallied during the final weeks of 2019, Goldman’s indicator rose to 1.8 standard deviations above the 52-week average. Readings in “stretched” territory above +1.0 standard deviations have typically corresponded with below-average equity returns during the subsequent eight weeks, they say, adding that in the most recent week the gauge fell slightly to 0.9 standard deviations.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.