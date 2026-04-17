The War in Iran Just Created a Helium Shortage That Could Cripple the Chip Industry. Here's the 1 Stock That Benefits.

Key Points

Linde is in a rare position where a global crisis actually strengthens its pricing power, thanks to its storage capacity and long-established supply network.

The helium price spike is a short-term boost on top of a steady, high-quality business tied to long-term growth in semiconductors and clean energy.

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Most people know helium from birthday balloons. The semiconductor industry knows it as the element without which the most advanced chips on earth cannot be made. Right now, thanks to a geopolitical crisis that most investors are only half paying attention to, roughly one-third of the world's helium supply has been taken offline, and one industrial gas company is positioned to benefit from the resulting semiconductor supply squeeze.

When Iranian forces attacked Qatar's LNG facilities and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to Western commercial shipping beginning in early March 2026, the immediate media conversation focused on oil and gas prices. But deeper in the supply chain, a quieter and potentially more damaging problem was forming. Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City is the world's largest helium production site, accounting for roughly 30% to 38% of global supply. When QatarEnergy declared force majeure and halted operations at the site, that supply vanished essentially overnight.

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Helium is not a commodity you can swap out. Jong-hwan Lee, a semiconductor devices professor at South Korea's Sangmyung University, said there is currently no viable alternative to helium for cooling wafers during chip fabrication. The gas is used in photolithography -- the process by which circuits are etched onto chips -- as well as in leak detection, gas purging, and maintaining the ultra-clean vacuum conditions that advanced fabs require. As EUV lithography adoption accelerates across the industry, helium consumption per wafer is actually increasing, not decreasing.

Spot prices for helium surged 40% to 100% within weeks of the supply disruption. South Korea, which imported 64.7% of its helium from Qatar in 2025, is particularly exposed.

The stock prepared to help out: Linde

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is the world's largest industrial gas company by revenue and market cap, and it sits at a genuinely unusual intersection right now. It is both a defensive business and a direct tech beneficiary of a supply crisis that hurts almost everyone else in the chip supply chain. The company operates a vast global sourcing network and holds enough helium in storage to cover approximately six months of global demand, a strategic buffer that smaller competitors and industrial helium consumers simply do not have.

That storage advantage is not accidental. Linde has spent decades building out infrastructure, logistics, and long-term supply contracts that make it the go-to supplier when markets tighten. Analysts at J.P. Morgan upgraded Linde to Overweight specifically because of the helium situation, raising its share price target from $455 to $525, and noting the company's historical ability to raise prices in inflationary supply environments.

UBS analysts estimated that every $100 increase in helium spot prices adds meaningful EBITDA to major suppliers, and prices have already surged well past that threshold.

This is more than just a helium trade

What I find more compelling about Linde as a long-term holding is that the helium crisis is actually just a short-term accelerant on top of a structurally sound business. The semiconductor industry was already a significant contributor to Linde's revenue before the crisis, with semiconductor manufacturing accounting for roughly a quarter of global helium consumption and growing as AI chip production scales. Linde's $10 billion project backlog, two-thirds of which is in clean energy contracts, provides a durable long-term growth foundation independent of any single commodity cycle.

Linde is not a speculative play on helium prices. It's a fortress industrial business that happens to be holding one of the most critical and scarce inputs in the global chip supply chain at exactly the moment demand is peaking, and supply has collapsed.

To be fair, a ceasefire or a rapid resolution to the Middle East conflict could quickly relieve pressure on helium prices. Geopolitical situations are unpredictable, and if Qatar resumes full production within months, the tailwind narrows. But even in that scenario, Linde doesn't lose its underlying business. It simply loses a bonus.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Linde. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.