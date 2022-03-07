War in Ukraine sends Polish zloty tumbling above 5 per euro

Contributors
Pawel Flokiewicz Reuters
Alicja Ptak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

The Polish zloty continued to slide on Monday, briefly weakening beyond a record low of 5 zlotys to the euro, trading data from Refinitiv Eikon showed, as the conflict in Poland's eastern neighbour Ukraine sent eastern European assets tumbling.

WARSAW, March 7 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= continued to slide on Monday, briefly weakening beyond a record low of 5 zlotys to the euro, trading data from Refinitiv Eikon showed, as the conflict in Poland's eastern neighbour Ukraine sent eastern European assets tumbling.

The zloty then regained some ground and at 1107 GMT it traded around 4.9875 per euro.

(Reporting by Pawel Flokiewicz and Alicja Ptak; Editing by Gareth Jones)

((alicja.ptak@thomsonreuters.com; +48 697 870 031; Reuters Messaging: alicja.ptak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters