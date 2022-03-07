War in Ukraine sends Polish zloty tumbling above 5 per euro

WARSAW, March 7 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= continued to slide on Monday, briefly weakening beyond a record low of 5 zlotys to the euro, trading data from Refinitiv Eikon showed, as the conflict in Poland's eastern neighbour Ukraine sent eastern European assets tumbling.

The zloty then regained some ground and at 1107 GMT it traded around 4.9875 per euro.

(Reporting by Pawel Flokiewicz and Alicja Ptak; Editing by Gareth Jones)

