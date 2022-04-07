War, high CPI, loose fiscal policy behind latest Polish rate hike

Adds details

WARSAW, April 7 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank's decision to raise rates by 100 basis points on Wednesday was driven by the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, high domestic inflation and expectations of looser fiscal policy, governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday.

Exceeding analyst expectations for a half a point increase, Wednesday's hike brought the main interest rate to 4.5%, the seventh consecutive notch upward since late last year. Annual consumer inflation stood at 10.9% in March.

"If it wasn't for the war, inflation might have reached... 6-7%," Glapinski told a news conference.

He said the bank was determined to keep inflation in check and that Poland's zloty currency, which sank to record lows against the euro in early March, was rebounding in line with the bank's expectations.

He would not comment on whether the bank was envisaging how much interest rates might have to be increased to control inflation, but said borrowing costs could be brought down again at the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Anna Koper, editing by Mark Heinrich)

