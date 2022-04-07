War, high CPI, loose fiscal policy behind latest Polish rate hike
WARSAW, April 7 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank's decision to raise rates by 100 basis points on Wednesday was driven by the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, high domestic inflation and expectations of a looser fiscal policy, governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday.
