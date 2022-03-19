War could halt crop exports from Ukraine, says presidential adviser

LVIV, Ukraine March 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine may not produce enough crops to export if this year's sowing campaigns are disrupted by Russia's invasion, presidential adviser Oleh Ustenko said in a televised interview on Saturday.

"Ukraine has enough grain and food reserves to survive for a year, but if the war continues ... (Ukraine) will not be able to export grain to the world, and there will be problems," he said, adding that Ukraine is the world's fifth-largest wheat exporter.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by David Clarke)

