News & Insights

Wanted spies: No remote work and must leave cell phone at home

Credit: REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

May 22, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by Sabine Siebold for Reuters ->

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Calling wannabe James Bonds.

Intelligence services are finding it harder to recruit staff since the pandemic as prospects want to work from home and would rather not part with their personal cell phones, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service BND said on Monday.

"We cannot offer certain conditions that are taken for granted today," said Bruno Kahl, who described finding enough and the right staff as a great challenge as baby boomers are heading into retirement.

"Remote work is barely possible at the BND for security reasons, and not being able to take your cell phone to work is asking much from young people looking for a job," he added.

Some 6,500 people work for the BND, according to its homepage.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.