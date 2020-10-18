Wanted: Economist for Digital Currencies, Fintech as Bank of Canada Studies a Possible CBDC

The Bank of Canada, posted a position for an economist, digital currencies and financial technologies, as the Canadian central bank continues to research how a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would work as well as the possible risks involved.

According to the posting, the economist will: “monitor and analyze developments in electronic money and payments, including CBDCs, cryptocurrencies, stable coins, crypto exchanges, and others.”

The advertisement lists as qualifications “nice to have” as: a knowledge of bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrency platforms as well as traditional payments systems like card networks, merchant acquirers, point of sale technologies.

The posting comes as the Bank of Canada has both expressed caution regarding the risks of a CBDC and also how the pandemic has accelerated the need for speed at which the central bank must research how a CBDC would work.

