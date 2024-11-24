News & Insights

Want Want China Reports Higher Profits Amid Revenue Dip

November 24, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Want Want China Holdings (HK:0151) has released an update.

Want Want China Holdings reported a slight dip in revenue by 3.5% for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, but managed to increase their net profit by 7.6% and earnings per share by 8.2%. The company improved its profitability margins, showing resilience despite a challenging market environment.

