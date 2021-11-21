Want to Turn Your Hobby Into a Side Hustle? Here's How

Image source: Getty Images

There are plenty of good reasons to get yourself a side hustle on top of your main job. That extra money could come in handy with paying the bills, building savings, or paying off those pesky credit card balances you racked up. A side hustle could also be your ticket to meeting a major goal, whether it's buying a home or taking your dream vacation.

But there's one downside to having a side hustle, and it's having to spend your free time working. That's something you may not relish, especially if you already put in long hours at your main job.

What if there were a way to land a side gig that feels more like play than work? It may be possible.

Among respondents who picked up a side hustle, 41% were able to profit from a hobby, according to a recent survey from Bank of America. If you play your cards right, perhaps you can, too.

Turning a hobby into an income stream

You may be surprised at how many hobbies can be converted to cash sources. Here are just a few examples of fun pastimes that can be money-makers:

Hanging out with animals -- you can sign up to walk dogs or watch other people's pets in your home while their owners are away

Baking -- you can try selling homemade cakes and sweets at local farmers markets, or to local parents when their kids are having birthday parties

Knitting - you can sell sweaters, scarves, and hats online or at local craft fairs

Playing video games -- some companies hire freelancers to test out their products or write reviews

Writing -- you could get paid to update a blog or create content for websites

Photography -- you can advertise at local daycares and schools and see if clients want to hire you to do family portraits

Playing an instrument -- you can see if local restaurants want to hire you to provide entertainment on weekends

There are plenty of options to explore beyond these. The key, therefore, is to think about the things you enjoy doing the most and find ways to monetize them.

A great way to avoid burnout

The danger of taking on a side job is working nonstop and teetering on the edge of burnout. But if you're able to convert a hobby of yours into a paying job, you may not experience those feelings of being overworked.

Now one thing to keep in mind is that you might manage to earn more money, or more consistent money, picking up shifts at a local store or driving for a ride-hailing company than you will by taking the occasional guitar-playing gig at a nearby restaurant or selling cakes here and there. You'll need to consider your income goals when deciding what sort of side gig to pursue.

The point, however, is that it is possible to make money doing the things you love. And if you'll be spending your time engaging in those hobbies anyway, you might as well eke some cash out of them and use it to better your financial situation.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.