Want To Think Like MrBeast? Here Are His Top Book Recommendations, From Jobs To Musk And Beyond

YouTube superstar Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has shared a list of his top book recommendations, ranging from biographies of the legendary Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs to Tesla Inc. co-founder Elon Musk.

What Happened: MrBeast has shared several book recommendations over the years. Many of these books revolve around entrepreneurship and ideas to stay motivated about achieving goals, with the list being compiled by a user Alex And Books On X (formerly Twitter).

The YouTube sensation, renowned for his inventive content and philanthropic endeavors, said he has read two books on Musk, saying he "looks up to" and "respects the hell out of" him.

@elonmusk I'm about to finish this book and I want you to know that I respect the hell out of you. Ever since I started learning about your work ethic and passion I've been more motivated than ever to make a difference. I look up to you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rTdd9H9M4w

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 11, 2020

The two books MrBeast recommended on Musk are "Elon Musk" by Ashlee Vance and the most recent one by Walter Isaacson.

"Steve Jobs" is another Isaacson book that MrBeast has recommended – the biography delves deep into the life of Jobs and his dramatic ups and downs that defined one of the most iconic titans in the world of technology.

YES! His Steve Jobs biography was fantastic 🙂Any idea when yours will be coming out? I've listened to Ashlee Vance's book so many times and I could use something new haha

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 5, 2021

Although MrBeast has recommended "Michael Jordan The Life" by Roland Lazenby at one point, he has since replaced it with "Zero To One" by Blake Masters and Peter Thiel.

Replace the Micheal jordan book with Zero To One and it's a good list

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 30, 2022

MrBeast's top two favourite books are “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey and “The Four” by Scott Galloway.

7 habits of highly effective people, I'm on my second listen, hands down the best book ever. The four (amazon google Facebook apple) is my second favorite book, I love learning about big companies.Besides that, I'd just recommend books that tai Lopez recommends.

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 20, 2018

He finds Covey's book to be "Hands down the best book ever," while Galloway's book on the four Big Tech companies is his second favorite book. "I love learning about big companies."

Lastly, "The Goal" by Eliyahu M. Goldratt MrBeast is another one of MrBeast's favorites. "I make everyone I know read it."

The GoalI make everyone I know read it

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 9, 2020

Why It Matters: MrBeast’s book recommendations reflect his entrepreneurial spirit and his journey from a regular YouTuber to a successful business owner.

His endorsement of “Zero To One,” a book that offers insights into startup culture and innovation, aligns with his own business ventures.

MrBeast’s influence extends beyond YouTube, with his ventures like MrBeast Burger and Feastables demonstrating his business acumen.

