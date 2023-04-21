Want to Take Advantage of Global Microchip Shortages? Here’s a Potentially Safer Way to Access Key Names

Investment Opportunity

The push to make ever more products “smart”—whereby the product can collect data and think for itself—has been a key contributor to global microchip supply chain shortages. Industries from gaming to car manufacturing have been stung by this shortage.

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 speaks to the importance of a strong industrial strategy to revitalize domestic manufacturing, create good-paying American jobs, strengthen American supply chains, and accelerate the industries of the future.



The Wall Street Journal recently took things to a new level, questioning if the CHIPS Act is now industrial social policy. This speaks to just how integral microchips are to modern living.

Chips may be the future, but not all chips are created equal.

Solution: Chip-linked structured notes

Accessing the chip craze the right way. In response to growing demand for microchips, several thematic ETFs have recently been issued. As an investment strategy, these funds present an interesting low-cost vehicle. But the naïve, perhaps lazy, approach to ETF assembly—whereby every chip stock is thrown into a bag, regardless of investment merit—can present some unintended consequences. Notably, underperformance.

For example, Exhibit 1 highlights the significant difference in performance between SMH (a popular ETF) and NVDA and AMD—both household names with proven R&D capabilities and durable business models.

Companies linked to microchips and semiconductors have generally seen a run up in prices and a pullback is a real possibility.

If equities are too expensive now, one alternative is an equity-linked structured note with chips as the underlier. This could enable investors to capture upside potential—which we argue is still material, albeit muted compared to several years ago—while allowing for the possibility of softening demand as supply chains normalize.

Exhibit 1

Trees don’t grow to the sky

Selecting the “right” way to access an investment theme matters.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Koyfin, Halo Investing, Equity Armor Investments. Total return 3/6/2017– 3/7/2023.

Note Example Ideas

The following structured note ideas are presented for illustrative purposes only. Please reach out to discuss current pricing and customizable note terms.

Equity-Like Returns With a Buffer

For illustrative purposes only. Indicative pricing as of 3/07/2023. Changes to terms and pricing should be expected. The information does not constitute a recommendation from Halo Investing. There is no guarantee that these objectives will be met.

Investors looking to profit from a bullish outlook on these stocks, but who are concerned about general market volatility, can potentially implement this note. It carries a fixed annualized yield of 12.68% for two years, which will be paid regardless of market performance. In case there is downside volatility, a 20% hard buffer protects the note from the full spectrum of losses. The end result is a worst-case loss of -100% + (12.68% x 2) + 20% = -54.64%.

View

Neutral - An All Weather Staple

For illustrative purposes only. Indicative pricing as of 3/07/2023. Changes to terms and pricing should be expected. The information does not constitute a recommendation from Halo Investing. There is no guarantee that these objectives will be met.

Investors seeing the market “fork in the road” may potentially appreciate how an absolute note benefits from both positive and negative market returns. There are three potential scenarios for the note’s return at maturity in two years, applied to the lower performer of the two:

Better than 0%: 1.01 x multiplier.

0% to -40%: Invert the negative return to make it positive.

Worse than -40%: Same return as the underlier.

The greatest potential outperformance occurs at -40%, which would generate a positive return of 40%, effectively beating the underlying asset by 80% in two years.

View

Bullish with Income Along the Way

For illustrative purposes only. Indicative pricing as of 3/07/2023. Changes to terms and pricing should be expected. The information does not constitute a recommendation from Halo Investing. There is no guarantee that these objectives will be met.

Investors looking to benefit from these stocks rising can do so with an income stream. This note pays a 25% annualized yield, contingent upon these two stocks being above a -10% return on coupon payment dates. Assuming the bullish market outlook is correct and the stocks stay above -10%, an investor would generate a 100% total return over 4 years.

View

Bullish Growth Seeking Upside

For illustrative purposes only. Indicative pricing as of 3/07/2023. Changes to terms and pricing should be expected. The information does not constitute a recommendation from Halo Investing. There is no guarantee that these objectives will be met.

Bullish investors expecting significant upside may want to multiply those gains. This growth note pays 1.59 x the price return of the lesser performer in four years.

A hypothetical example at maturity:

NVDA: +100%

AMD: +75%

Growth Note: +75% x 1.59 = +119.25%

View

