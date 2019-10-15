Want To Survive Whatever This Market Throws At You? Balance Your Portfolio Right, Says T. Rowe Price Manager

Investors need to balance their portfolios if they want to survive this stock market and the headwinds that may or may not come, says T. Rowe Price portfolio manager

Dow futures are higher as investors wade through the first batch of big earnings. T. Rowe Price has tips on how investors can keep rolling with the changes in a market that throws the kitchen sink at you at times.

Dow Jones Industrial Average , S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures are higher as results roll in from Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Johnson & Johnson and others.

Not that everyone has forgotten that trade issues still hang over this market, but the distraction earnings season can provide has to be somewhat welcome.

The call of the day, from T. Rowe Price’s chief investment officer for equity, John Linehan, says if investors want some protection from all that could go right or wrong — trade, the economy, looming U.S. elections — they need to balance their investment strategies.

“I don’t think now’s the time you want to aggressively tilt your portfolio, either to prepare yourself for an economic downturn, or to prepare yourself for the economy to go gangbusters,” Linehan told MarketWatch in an interview.

And his stock picks to get there? Wells Fargo , France’s Total and Fox Corp., which all “offer upside opportunity, but give you some downside protection.” For example, Wells Fargo trades at discount to regional banks and has a more defensive business model, while Fox has its news and sports channels. Total has top management and least demanding valuations, he says.

(Note: Fox Corp. and MarketWatch and Barron’s parent News Corp. share common ownership.)

