Want to Sell Your Home Quickly? Follow These 5 Dave Ramsey Tips

There was a point last year (and even during the first part of 2022) where all you had to do to sell a home quickly was get a listing up. For months, the housing market lacked inventory in a serious way, and that led to a period of homes flying off the market within days (and sometimes hours) of being put up for sale.

These days, the real estate market has shifted. Buyer demand is still strong, and inventory is still limited. But we're not seeing the same soaring demand sellers were able to capitalize on last summer or earlier this year. As such, if you're looking to sell a home quickly, it will require some strategy on your part. Thankfully, financial expert Dave Ramsey has these effective tips for moving your home off the market ASAP.

1. Choose the right real estate agent

A real estate agent can help you price your home strategically and present your home in the best light for buyers. And if you get multiple offers, your agent can help you assess them and decide which one to take (for example, an all-cash offer versus a buyer who will need a mortgage).

It pays to interview a few agents before signing a contract. Better yet, ask for recommendations from people you know who recently had a good experience.

2. Declutter and do a deep cleaning

A cluttered home is apt to turn buyers off, so if you want to sell quickly, you'll be doing yourself a huge favor by paring down your belongings. Of course, you don't need to throw things out. You can rent a temporary storage unit to stash your non-essentials until your home sells. But when you're in the process of having prospective buyers come in, you'll want your home looking as neat as possible.

Along these lines, make sure your home is spotless ahead of open houses and showings. Buyers have a way of being picky about details, and it would be a shame for some excess bathroom grime to spell the difference between getting an offer or not.

3. Get ahead of major repairs

Buyers may be willing to overlook minor issues with your home, but a big repair could be a huge deal-breaker. If you're aware of issues relating to your home, tackle them before your listing goes up. That could mean replacing your roof if you know it's on its way out or hiring an electrician to bring your older home up to code.

4. Stage your home

The purpose of home staging is to highlight your home's best features and make it look as open and inviting as possible. Your real estate agent may be able to help you stage your home, or there are professionals you can use for this service.

Part of the staging process might include depersonalizing your space. That way, buyers will have an easier time picturing themselves living there. That could mean taking down works of art you might love but are specific to your taste.

5. Price your home just right

It's important to set a realistic and competitive price when listing your home. You don't want to put yourself in a position where you get less money than what you can command, but you also need your listing price to seem reasonable to buyers. A real estate agent can help you price your home, but it's also a good idea to see what the competition is doing. Look at listings for comparable homes in your area to get a sense of the price you should set.

Gone are the days of buyers making offers on homes without even seeing them. With housing inventory picking up, buyers can now be a bit more choosy. But if you follow these Ramsey tips, you can set yourself up for a quick home sale -- and a less stressful experience from start to finish.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are at their highest level in years — and expected to keep rising. It is more important than ever to check your rates with multiple lenders to secure the best rate possible while minimizing fees. Even a small difference in your rate could shave hundreds off your monthly payment.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.