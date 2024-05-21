Want To Save Money When Shopping? These 3 Retailers Are Slashing Prices

In today’s economy, every penny counts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the price for everyday items has increased by 3.4% in the past year. If you’re looking to stretch your dollars further while still getting quality products, three retailers recently announced that they will be lowering prices on some of their items.

Comparing prices among different stores is always a wise way to shop when you’re looking to spend less. But to save you time, we’re sharing what you need to know about which stores are cutting specific items you may want or need this year.

1. Target

The Target Corporation announced via a press release on May 20, 2024 that it will lower prices on around 5,000 frequently-shopped items in stores. This includes items like milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit, vegetables, yogurt, coffee, paper towels, diapers and more.

Prices have already been reduced on 1,500 items and more adjustments are set to be made in the coming weeks. Target predicts that this massive price adjustment on several products will help customers save millions of dollars over the summer season alone.

Additional ways to save at Target:

Weekly Ad : Check Target’s weekly ad for the latest deals. You can find these online or in-store.

: Check Target’s weekly ad for the latest deals. You can find these online or in-store. CircleCard : Sign up for a Target CircleCard to get 5% off every purchase, free shipping, and an extended return period.

: Sign up for a Target CircleCard to get 5% off every purchase, free shipping, and an extended return period. Target Circle App: Use the Target Circle app to find additional discounts and earn rewards on your purchases.

2. Michaels

Michaels is a one-stop shop for crafters and DIY enthusiasts. The store has a wide selection of art supplies, decor items, and crafting materials. Last month, Michaels announced it would lower prices on more than 5,000 items including arts and crafts materials, home decor, seasonal items, wall frames and more.

Popular items like paint, markers and pens have been reduced by up 15% and the price of canvases has been cut by 35%.

Additional ways to save at Michaels:

Weekly Coupons: Michael’s offers weekly coupons on their website and app. Make sure to check these before shopping.

Michael’s offers weekly coupons on their website and app. Make sure to check these before shopping. Rewards Program: Join Michael’s Rewards to earn points on purchases and receive exclusive offers.

Join Michael’s Rewards to earn points on purchases and receive exclusive offers. Buy One, Get One (BOGO): Look out for BOGO deals, especially on seasonal items and framing supplies.

3. Giant Food

Giant Food Grocer, a regional chain in Washington D.C., already offers great deals on groceries and household items. The store announced in a press release last month that it has lowered prices on hundreds of items including its brand items as well as the Giant brand, Nature’s Promise, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Taste of Inspirations and CareOne.

Customers will also now earn 2x the points per dollar spent on over 12,000 Giant Food brand items through the store’s Flexible Rewards loyalty program. The promotion includes the purchase of common items like bread, milk, bottled water, bacon, cheese, meat, seafood and health and personal care items.

Additional ways to save at Giant Food:

Weekly Circular : Check the weekly circular for specials on fresh produce, meat, and pantry staples.

: Check the weekly circular for specials on fresh produce, meat, and pantry staples. Digital Coupons: Download the Giant Food app to access digital coupons and load them directly to your loyalty card.

