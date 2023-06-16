Want to Retire Richer? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

Investment decisions become increasingly important as you approach retirement because there is much less time to recover if you make a mistake. But you also must work with a sense of urgency if you're behind on where you feel you should be your retirement goals.

So, what's the solution? Investors can consider dipping into the technology sector to turbocharge their portfolios as they approach their golden years. But that doesn't mean taking dangerous risks with small, speculative companies.

Instead, consider investing $100,000 total into these three tech leaders as part of a well-diversified portfolio that can get your retirement savings across the finish line over the next decade.

1. Microsoft: The tech giant with AI exposure

Tech conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has its hands in many different industries, which gives it several irons in the fire for growth and the diversity that protects it from one major industry collapse impacting its business. Microsoft deals in enterprise software, its cloud platform Azure, gaming, personal computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). It's tied up with ChatGPT creator OpenAI in a multibillion-dollar partnership that funnels OpenAI's computing needs through Azure. Given that analysts believe AI could add trillions of dollars to the economy over the next 10 years, that's an excellent spot for the company to be in.

Additionally, Microsoft is a cash-flow machine. The business generates more than $50 billion in annual free cash flow and has a sparkling clean balance sheet holding $104 billion in cash and leveraged at just 0.5 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It's a financial war chest that few companies in the world can match, which, again, is both a safety net and an opportunity to invest in future growth.

Admittedly, the stock isn't the cheapest you'll find on the market. Shares currently trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34. Still, analysts believe the company can grow its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 12% annually over the next three to five years, which could prove conservative as the economic impact of AI becomes clearer. Microsoft's deep pockets and AI exposure could mean that it's not done generating wealth for shareholders. That combination of safety and upside should appeal to eventual retirees.

2. Meta Platforms: Social media won't be Meta's only trick forever

Wall Street cast severe doubt on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) last year, but the stock roared back after CEO Mark Zuckerberg sharpened his pencil and cut bloated expenses from the company's payroll. Social media remains Meta's core business; nearly half the world's population (3.8 billion people) logs onto one of Meta's apps at least once per month. Selling ads to that massive audience generates billions of dollars of cash flow for the company, as much as $40 billion in a year (depending on Meta's capital investments).

Speaking of capital investments, Meta has spent billions to develop its augmented/virtual reality business, Reality Labs. Thus far, the company has lost billions of dollars on this venture, but that might not last. Arch-rival Apple recently unveiled its AR/VR headset, the Vision Pro. This could be a positive for Meta because one can argue it acknowledges the potential upside in the industry and justifies Meta pushing in that direction. Meta already owns most of the headset market (an 80% share), and its newest product will cost just $499 versus $3,499 for the Vision Pro.

Analysts already expect Meta to average 22% annual EPS growth over the coming years on the back of social media. Meta's balance sheet remains stellar, with just $10 billion in total debt against $34 billion in cash. However, the company could someday be worth far more than its $700 billion market cap if earnings growth continues and Reality Labs begins contributing to Meta's financials in a meaningful way. The stock's PEG ratio is just 1, signaling that it is attractively priced given its growth.

3. Alphabet: Google's dominance should continue funding growth

Internet company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) owns internet traffic. Its top two sites, Google Search and YouTube, are the internet's most-frequented sites by a country mile, and Alphabet rakes in billions of dollars in ad money as a result. Alphabet generates roughly $60 billion in cash flow each year and, like the others, has a fortress-like balance sheet with just $12 billion in debt against $115 billion in cash.

Google Search is defending its search engine turf. Despite Microsoft's Bing making an AI-driven splash earlier this year, more recent data shows that Bing hasn't kept the momentum. Meanwhile, Alphabet has rolled out several AI features it will integrate into Google and its variety of productivity apps like Gmail and more. This should mean that Alphabet remains an internet leader in a world that is becoming more digital over time.

Analysts believe Alphabet will grow its EPS by an average of 14% to 15% annually over the next several years, and the stock trades at a reasonable P/E of 23. No, growth expectations aren't as high as Meta, which trades at a similar valuation. However, Alphabet's massive cash hoard and great balance sheet give it arguably more financial firepower than any other company to create value for investors over the coming decade.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.