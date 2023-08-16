Want To Retire Abroad? These Are the Best 10 European Countries To Retire In — Ranked

One of the biggest decisions new retirees will make is where to spend their golden years, whether it’s just down the street in a smaller home or halfway around the world. Reasons to relocate run the gamut as well. Some retirees aim to save money, simplify their lives or move to warmer climates, while others are looking for new adventures in exotic places.

If you fall into the latter group, you might be considering a move to Europe when you retire. Europe holds a great deal of allure due to the diversity of its cultures, geography and cuisines, as well as its history and Old-World charm. But not all European countries are the same when it comes to the practical aspects of retirement.

Some countries are very expensive — even compared with the United States — while in others you can skate by with a lot less money. Beyond that, American retirees need to think about factors such as safety, weather, healthcare, amenities, the ease of obtaining visas and the percentage of the population age 65 and older.

The Moving to Spain website recently analyzed the best European countries for retirement based on these categories: cost of living, healthcare quality, average apartment price per square foot, annual sunshine hours, retirement visas, population 65 and older, life expectancy, blue flag sites (access to beaches, marinas, and boats) and global peace score.

The site then gave each country a score of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest. Portugal came in first because of its safety, large senior population, sunshine, beaches and comparatively low cost of living. The country also scored high for its world-renowned wines and ports, as well as its scenery and golf courses.

Neighboring Spain tied for second because of its life expectancy, multitude of blue flag sites, affordable healthcare and easy visa requirements. Italy also tied for second, boosted by its food, culture and natural beauty.

Here are the 10 best European countries to retire in as ranked by Moving to Spain, with total retirement scores:

Portugal: 7.83 Spain: 7.31 Italy: 7.31 Greece: 6.70 Bulgaria: 6.39 France: 5.53 Slovenia: 5.36 Croatia: 5.35 Malta: 5.35 Ireland: 5.15

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Want To Retire Abroad? These Are the Best 10 European Countries To Retire In — Ranked

