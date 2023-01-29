Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant

Many oil stocks are at or near all-time highs, including giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). And for good reason, since they are leaner and more profitable than ever. But Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe thinks investors should also look at TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), a French giant that is profiting from today's environment while also leaning into a lower-carbon future. He breaks it down for fellow Fool contributor Jason Hall in this video.

