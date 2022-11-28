Want to Make a Child's Christmas Wish Come True? Check Out 'Operation Santa'

This year, many families are struggling to afford everyday essentials. Because of this, some children may experience a less-festive holiday season than anticipated. If you have extra money to spare and want to help a family in need, USPS's Operation Santa provides a simple and fun way to make a difference. Read on to learn how you can make a child's Christmas wish come true.

Operation Santa helps Santa get more gifts under the tree

The USPS seeks volunteers who want to make the holidays magical for families this year. The Operation Santa program has been around for over 100 years and has helped families who may be going through a challenging time experience some extra joy.

Operation Santa matches needy families with generous strangers who want to make a difference. Families who need help this year are encouraged to have their kids write and mail a letter to Santa outlining their wish lists. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 12.

Volunteers can commit to helping a child or family in need by officially adopting a letter. If your finances are under control this year, this program offers an easy and exciting way to celebrate the magic of the season. To adopt a child or family, visit USPSOperationSanta.com to get verified and registered, so you're ready to adopt a letter.

Beginning on Nov. 28, letters will be made available and will continue to be added as received. You can read through available letters until you find the right fit. Participants can choose to adopt a letter or multiple letters. Keep in mind there are no spending requirements in place, so sending a budget-friendly gift is a great way to spread holiday cheer.

Don't miss out on the chance to get involved. You have until Dec. 19 to adopt a letter. The USPS recommends mailing out packages by this date to ensure that your gifts arrive in time for Santa to get them under the tree by Christmas morning.

Other ways to make an impact this holiday season

Are you looking for other ways to spread holiday cheer? There are many opportunities to help make the holidays brighter for others. The best part is you don't have to drain your bank account to make someone's holidays more festive. Here are a few ways you can make an impact:

Donate to a food pantry: Many families rely on food pantries to fill their cupboards -- especially now when grocery prices are higher than usual. If you have extra food items at home to donate or, even better, can afford to donate money this winter, this is an excellent way to help out.

Support a local toy drive: Donating gifts to a toy drive is a fun way to help kids and families in need. No gift is too small. Look for toy drive collection sites in your community -- sometimes they are hosted by local stores, medical or veterinary clinics, or government offices.

Donate your time: You don't have to spend money to make a difference. Organizations in your community could use extra helping hands during the busy holiday season. By donating some of your free time as a volunteer, you can do your part to spread holiday cheer while helping community organizations operate more smoothly.

Check in on your elderly neighbors: Not all seniors have a solid support system, and this time of year can be extra lonely. Consider checking on your elderly neighbors to see if they need assistance. Stopping by to have a conversation, shoveling their walkway, or dropping off a prepared meal are easy ways to help out.

Every little bit makes a difference. Through your actions, you can make the season a bit brighter for someone else. Your efforts may make more of an impact than you realize.

If you're struggling financially this year, you're not alone. Don't be afraid to utilize available resources like the ones mentioned above. You can have a festive celebration with your family without going into debt or sacrificing your personal finance goals.

