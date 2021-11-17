Want to Level-Up? Focus on the 4Ps – And Start With Your People

The Honest Company is a digitally native, mission driven-brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement. As one of Nasdaq’s newest publicly traded companies, CEO Nick Vlahos and his team are focused on delivering on the company’s strategic initiatives to deliver growth, increase market share, accelerate household penetration and add incremental omnichannel distribution.

By Nick Vlahos, CEO of The Honest Company

In today’s environment, there are numerous macro-level threats – from COVID-19 and climate change to the mounting supply chain disruptions – that will continue to have major implications on businesses for years to come.

With these external factors at play, it is crucial to take a step back and focus on what we can control to ensure the success of our business – for our employees and customers.

Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to implement key strategic initiatives focused on growth to help level-up my teams, our products and in return, our performance. Each step of the way, I’ve found it critically important to focus on the four Ps – People, Plan, Process and Performance.

Bottom line: if you get the right people, plan and process in place, you can drive the performance of the organization consistently and safeguard yourself against these macro-trends in play.

Start with Your People

People are the heart and soul of your business – not only do they need to have the right skillset for your business, but they need to be passionate about what you do. In every new leadership role I have taken on, my first priority is to always look at my team – identifying where we are strongest and where there are holes. Pinpointing these holes and filling them is crucial – with fresh eyes and an outside perspective on the team, you can lean into your prior experience and recognize priorities. In my current role at The Honest Company, this led me to investing in and developing an in-house scientific team. This team now leads all R&D for the company, ensuring that all formulations meet our strict Honest Standards, which is our guiding set of principles and the way in which we apply our values to innovation and development, as well as helping us bring our products to market much more quickly than ever before.

When looking at your team, diversity and inclusion should take a front row seat at all levels of your company from the board down to entry level. Every leader should strive to build a diverse team that reflects your consumers and/or customers and the communities you serve. And for me personally, I have found surrounding myself with people who have different strengths and skillsets than my own is a major key to success.

Once you have the right people in place, your top priority should then be taking care of them. As leaders, we must support the growth and education of our teams and provide them with the tools they need to succeed. If we don’t do this, especially right now with the Great Resignation, we risk losing our best people.

Then, It’s All About the Plan

According to a recent Gartner survey, most CEOs anticipate an economic boom (60%) rather than stagnation (40%) throughout 2022. Of those CEOs, those that will be successful in growing their businesses will have a concrete plan in place to ensure business continuity – placing a strong emphasis on digital priorities, innovation and meeting consumers (or customers) where they are, regardless of the industry.

When it comes to your plan, as leaders, it’s important to not only focus on the things you can do, but also on the things you shouldn't do. By doing so, you can determine what parts of the business might not be working for the growth of the business and your team and reprioritize – reallocating funds, resources and brainpower to the key drivers of your business. No matter how well you may know the business, this step should never be skipped – whether starting at a new company or just switching roles within the business.

Put your Process into Place

Once you have your plan in place, it’s imperative to develop the process for how you’re going to execute that plan so your team knows what to do, how to do it and when to do it. For example, if you’re looking at a consumer products company, innovation will likely be a key component to your plan. Without new innovations, you won’t stay ahead. Therefore, a comprehensive innovation process – including market research, development and go to market strategy – should be put in place for new product development. This process will keep your team on track, ensure protocols are followed and help deliver the best possible outcome for the company.

It’s also critical that all cross-functional teams are aligned on the process and can work effectively and synergistically to ensure a successful outcome. This is especially important when it comes to complex projects as all teams need to be in lockstep to keep things moving forward efficiently.

When Your People Thrive, Your Performance Will Follow

While focused on your people, plan and process, you must also remain focused on performance – or metrics – to gauge the success and health of the business. As a public company, performance will be front and center. Depending on the state of the business when you enter your role, you must be patient here and trust in the people, plan and process you put into place to deliver.

My advice: People are the key. If you get the people's piece right, you can develop a robust plan. Having the right people also enables you to have the right processes in place because they know what is needed. You do all of those things and you drive the performance of the organization consistently.

And above all: When implementing the 4 P’s, ensure your company’s purpose acts as your guiding principle. Your purpose should influence how you apply your values and even drill down into the products and/or services you offer and your innovation at work every day. When you stay true to your company’s mission and values, the success of your people, plan, process and performance will come naturally.

