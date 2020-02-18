Want to Know What Your Heart Defibrillator Is Doing? Abbott Has an App for That

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has received European approval for its new Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) devices for patients with abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure. In addition to all the normal functions of a defibrillator, which shocks a patient's heart back into normal rhythms if it starts beating erratically, the new devices can connect to Abbott's myMerlinPulse mobile app via Bluetooth to give doctors and patients more information on what's happening with the device.

Data from the device is sent straight to the patient's doctor, but the patient can see the transmission history and device performance as well. Patients can also trigger transmissions to their doctors if they feel something is awry. The app can even prompt patients to schedule their next appointments. On the physician side, the automatic transmissions can help doctors identify asymptomatic episodes, which can lead to earlier intervention and potentially better patient outcomes.

"The positive impact of remote monitoring has been proven repeatedly and leads to better patient outcomes and reduced burden on the healthcare system," Avi Fischer, chief medical officer for Abbott's cardiac rhythm management business said in a statement.

Image source: Getty Images.

With connectivity comes risk from hackers and malware, but Abbott has built-in cybersecurity controls. The devices also have the capacity to be upgraded to meet evolving digital threats.

In addition their remote-monitoring capabilities, the Gallant devices have all the bells and whistles of its earlier model defibrillators, including the ability to program the ICD to a patient's specific needs and Abbott's MultiPoint Pacing and SyncAV features in the CRT-D, which increase the likelihood that patients will respond to CRT therapy.

10 stocks we like better than Abbott

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abbott wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Brian Orelli and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.