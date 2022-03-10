Want to Grab Dimensional Mutual Funds? Here Are Top 3 Picks

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estates and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $660 billion assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 39 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio Class R2 DFGPX, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 DFTVX, and DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio DFUSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio Class R2 fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFGPX invests the majority of its assets in securities of American companies. The Tax-Managed Value Portfolio achieves its objective by investing a significant part of its assets in the Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Series of DFA Investment Trust company.

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio Class R2 fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%. As of the end of January 2021, DFGPX held 11 issues with 30.15% of its assets invested in DFA Two-Year Global Fixed-Income I.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 fund seeks capital appreciation over the long term. DFTVX invests in a diverse range of the readily marketable securities of U.S. small as well as mid-cap companies that its advisor identifies as high-profitability value stocks.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.7%. DFTVX has an expense ratio of 0.43% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUSX invests a large chunk of its funds in stocks that are components of the market’s benchmark the S&P 500 Index.

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.7%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFUSX since 2012.

