Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Long Term

Growth stocks are selling off, and investors are wondering which stocks to buy now. In today's video, I provide "real talk" commentary about thecurrent stock marketenvironment and five growth stocks that I believe have significant upside for long-term investors.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 17, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 17, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PayPal wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 14, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, CrowdStrike, Palantir Technologies, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, CrowdStrike, Palantir Technologies, PayPal, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.