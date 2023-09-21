Want to Earn $10,000 per Year in Dividends? Here's How Much Verizon Stock You Need to Own

Shares of Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have been hammered over the past year, but the good news is that the dividend yield is now over 7%. In this video, Travis Hoium answers just how much stock you need to own to make $10,000 each year in dividends and how that payout may change over time.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 19, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 20, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 18, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.