Want to Disrupt Your Industry? Start with a Culture of Innovation

By Lawrence Ganti, President SiO2 Materials Science

We love stories of disruption. It’s the scrappy newcomer appearing to unseat the big incumbent player, and we all like to cheer for an underdog. But disruption isn't necessarily about fighting harder, outwitting the incumbent, or beating them at their own game. Disruption is about opportunity, and opportunity comes from knowing your customer. An innovative company simply sees an opportunity that a legacy competitor either missed or chooses to ignore, which allows them to move in and disrupt the industry — and dominate the market.

Innovation is key, because companies that have been doing the same things for decades, or who are the only big company in their space, don't have any incentive to innovate. They get stuck in a "this is the way we've always done it" mindset, and think that’s Ok. But the longer they dwell in that mindset, the more stagnant they become — and the more of a chance there is for a new player to unseat them.

This is what happened in my industry, where the pharma packaging landscape has changed very little in a century. The company that invented the glass currently used in pharma products invented it over 100 years ago, and customers have had little options but to go to them. “Big glass” hasn’t innovated — they never felt a need to — and they certainly haven’t paid attention to what their customers needed. Because we knew we could do things differently, we created a new material that’s not glass but has glass properties, and that is a safer product. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit with the need for vaccine vials, we were able to step in with our innovation — and finally gave the industry a new option.

Is your company innovative enough to recognize new opportunities and capitalize on them? Innovation can't simply happen on the fly. It has to be built into your culture. Here's how to do it.

Defining Innovation

We toss around the term "innovation" these days, but what is innovation really? It's having a process for approaching customer problems unconventionally, and creating and launching new products or services that solve those problems in new ways. Digital Intent defines innovation as “the process of creating value by applying novel solutions to meaningful problems.”

Innovation can certainly center around designing new products. But in order for an organization to keep at the forefront of innovation, especially if they want to solve big problems and disrupt an industry, they need to embed innovative thinking and approaches at the cultural level. This means innovation not just with products, but with workstreams, projects, and individual approaches to everyday tasks. Innovation at the industry level starts with having an innovative mindset in each one of your employees.

Creating an Innovative Culture

If you're looking to foster an innovative culture that will allow you to better serve your customer and add value to your industry, here's how to get started.

Clarify your company goals for innovation. According to HBR, it's harder for established companies to shift their culture, because they “must transform existing norms, values, and assumptions in ways that inspire everyone to innovate — not just at the top of the organization, but at all levels.” But that commitment to change is vital.

Make sure you have a mission for innovation in your organization, and have leadership be the forerunner on moving forward. KPMG estimates that 70% of cultural impact comes from “leadership decisions, guidance and modeled behaviors,” while the remaining 30% comes from training.

While leadership should be the leaders of innovation, creating a culture of innovation means that everyone has a responsibility to think and act innovatively. Provide training on how to approach problems creatively, and teach teams how to systemically apply innovative thinking to their problem solving and ideation.

If a company culture is committed to innovation, then you should be encouraging and rewarding brainstorming, experimentation, and failure. Innovation is about finding new approaches to problems, sometimes in unconventional ways. But those unconventional solutions won't come about unless you experiment, test, and iterate.

Move away from "this is how we've always done it" thinking. That's the type of mindset you're trying to disrupt in the industry. As you cultivate a culture of innovation, though, you may find older employees or business units who continue to maintain this mindset. It's important to have them understand the business motivations for innovation, encourage them to think in new ways, and reward them for it.

Diverse perspectives always bring out new ideas and approaches to problems. Idea Drop suggests that “diversity in both staffing and skills is a proven catalyst for creativity. At the end of the day the more diverse ideas you collect, the more chances are you will be able to reliably generate agile solutions to your business challenges.” Continue to focus on diversity and inclusion initiatives to bring new voices and new perspectives to your approaches.

Hire for innovation as well, and look for applicants who have a history of creative problem-solving, or applying unconventional solutions to problems in the industry. Being innovative can also create a virtuous cycle of attracting good talent as well, as “talented, innovative people want to work for innovative companies. You aren't going to attract someone who is going to create the next big thing unless your company has a history of creating,” according to Inc.

Innovation Begins with the Customer

A company can innovate all they want, but if they come up with a creative product that doesn't solve a customer problem, they've missed the point. Companies should take the time to listen to their customers, as they will tell you what problems they're looking to solve, and what products or services they need to solve it.

That's where the opportunity to innovate comes from: understanding your customer, seeing the gaps in solutions offered, and stepping in to fix them. And that’s how you will be able to step in to disrupt an industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.