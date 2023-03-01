Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month? Invest in These 3 Stocks

Regular dividend income can help you save for retirement, or even just pay some bills. And while most dividend stocks pay on a quarterly basis, many of them don't pay at the same time, which means there's an opportunity for investors to buy a variety of stocks that ensure there's a dividend payment coming every month.

Three stocks you can invest in today that pay at different times and offer some great yields include Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), AT&T (NYSE: T), and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD).

1. Medtronic

Medical device maker Medtronic pays a fairly high yield of 3.3%, which is nearly twice the S&P 500 average of 1.7%. It's also a solid dividend growth stock, having increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. The company makes payments every January, April, July, and October.

Although the company says procedure volumes remain low in some markets, Medtronic's business remains strong. In its third-quarter earnings report for the period ended Jan. 27, the company's sales were up 4.1% to $7.7 billion on an organic basis (i.e. excluding the impact of foreign exchange). The company also projects up to 5% organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter. For fiscal 2023 (which ends in April), it expects its adjusted earnings per share to be at least $5.28 -- which is nearly double what it pays out in dividends per share ($2.72).

With a broad business that helps people in 150 countries with over 70 different health conditions, Medtronic's diverse business makes it an ideal one for dividend investors to hold in their portfolios as it can bring with it some strong long-term stability and growth potential.

2. AT&T

AT&T is back to being just a telecom company after spinning off WarnerMedia last year, which is now part of Warner Bros. Discovery. While it has given up some growth opportunities in the streaming industry, that also means less spending. The company's focus can now be just on telecom, and that's usually a safe place for dividend investors.

And the company has been doing an excellent job of focusing on telecom. In January, it posted its year-end results, and for the calendar year its net postpaid phone additions topped nearly 2.9 million. Meanwhile, on the fiber side, during the last three months of the year the segment's net additions were 280,000 -- marking the 12th straight period where net additions were at least 200,000.

While the company incurred a net loss for the year, that was due to asset impairment and many one-time costs; AT&T's adjusting operating income was $23.5 billion. AT&T can make for a solid dividend stock to own, as its yield is high at 5.8%. It makes dividend payments every February, May, August, and November.

3. McDonald's

Fast food retailer McDonald's has the lowest yield on this list at 2.3%, but that's still better than the S&P 500. Plus, this is also a fairly strong and resilient business to invest in. Even though inflation has negatively affected many businesses, McDonald's has been able to adapt.

For the last three months of 2022, the company's global comparable sales were up 12.6%, and in the U.S. they grew by 10.3%. The company says it has "benefited from strategic menu price increases" as consumers clearly have not ditched the restaurant chain despite higher prices. After all, McDonald's has fairly low-cost options for consumers, so increases there may be more modest than at more conventional restaurants. McDonald's earnings rose 16% during the period to over $1.9 billion.

McDonald's dividend looks as safe as ever. Like Medtronic, it has increased its payouts for 40-plus years in a row, and that trend doesn't look like it's in any danger of stopping anytime soon. The company makes dividend payments every March, June, September, and December.

Buying shares of McDonald's and the other two stocks on this list will ensure you're collecting a great dividend each month of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Medtronic Plc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Medtronic Plc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.