Want to Collect $200 in Dividends Every Month? Invest $39,700 in These 3 Stocks.

Rising interest rates mean you can earn more money from a savings account at a bank these days. But in the long run, you're probably still better off with high-yielding dividend stocks because unless their financials deteriorate, they will continue to pay a relatively high dividend even when interest rates go down. And although dividend payments are normally quarterly, you can collect monthly income if you invest in stocks that pay dividends at different times in the year.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK), BCE (NYSE: BCE), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) are three excellent choices for dividend investors. Below, I'll show you how investing $39,700 across these stocks can bring in $200 every month for your portfolio.

1. Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the healthcare industry, particularly properties that help provide care for the aging population, including retirement communities. That gives it operating stability, which makes Healthpeak a relatively safe dividend stock to own. Although the REIT reduced its dividend payments during the early stages of the pandemic, its financials are in much better shape today.

For the period covering the first three months of 2023, the REIT reported funds from operations (FFO) per share of $0.42. That's well above the $0.30 that it declared in dividends that it will pay out to investors this month. The company typically pays a dividend in February, May, August, and November.

Healthpeak stock currently yields 5.7%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.7%. To collect $200 every time the company makes a dividend payment, you would need to invest a little less than $14,300 into the REIT.

2. BCE

Canadian telecom giant BCE is another stable dividend stock to own. What's appealing to me about this stock is that its low volatility means it won't take you on a wild ride. If dividend payments are your primary objective, then this is a stock you can't go wrong with. Although BCE's 16% stock returns over the past five years may appear underwhelming, when including the payouts, those returns jump to 54%. Earlier this year, the company also increased its dividend for a 15th consecutive year.

While investors may see the company's high payout ratio (it's more than 100%, meaning all net income is paid out in dividends) as a concern, the telecom provider incurs hefty amortization and depreciation expenses, which are noncash costs that reduce the bottom line. So it's not uncommon to see its payout ratio at high levels. More importantly, this year, BCE expects revenue growth of between 1% and 5% and for its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profits to rise by as much as 5%.

BCE's yield of almost 6% means that to collect $200 on every dividend payment, an investor would need to buy about $13,300 worth of stock in the company. The company makes dividend payments every January, April, July, and October.

3. Enbridge

Pipeline company Enbridge provides investors with the highest payout on this list, yielding 6.6%. You would only need to invest a little more than $12,100 into the stock to earn $200 every time it issues its dividend, which is every March, June, September, and December. That brings the total investment in these three stocks to $39,700.

In addition to paying a high yield, Enbridge also has an impressive dividend growth streak going, raising its payouts for 28 straight years and averaging a compound annual growth rate of 10%. If the company were to continue to raise its dividend payments, then it would take roughly seven years for Enbridge's payouts to double in value.

The company reported earnings earlier this month, and reaffirmed its financial guidance for the year despite falling oil prices. It projects distributable cash flow (which it uses to help assess the strength of its dividend) to rise by 5% annually. Enbridge isn't an oil and gas producer and so it's a safer option than other stocks within the industry. And Chief Executive Officer Greg Ebel pointed out that "our low-risk business model continues to deliver in all market cycles. Our first quarter results were right in line with our expectations despite extreme volatility in both financial and commodity markets."

For investors, Enbridge, along with the other stocks on this list, can make for solid dividend stocks to buy and hold for years.

