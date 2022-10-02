Want to Buy a Home Without a Mortgage? Here's How

Mortgages have gotten expensive. Last year, it was more than possible to sign a 30-year mortgage at under 3%, especially with great credit. Nowadays, you might end up paying somewhere around 6% for a 30-year loan.

Unfortunately, most buyers have no choice but to take out a mortgage to finance a home purchase. This especially applies today, what with home prices being higher than they've been in a long time.

But if the idea of having to pay a higher interest rate on a mortgage doesn't sit well with you, you may be in luck. Contrary to what you may have been led to believe, you're by no means required to sign a mortgage in the course of buying a home. You can opt to purchase a home in cash and avoid a loan altogether.

Now, you may be thinking, "Great, but where am I going to find the cash to buy a home outright?" And if you're looking to buy a larger home, you may have no choice but to take out a mortgage. If you're willing to be flexible, however, and give up some space, you may find that you're able to purchase a home without borrowing money at all.

Look at a starter home

Starter homes tend to be smaller and come with fewer upgrades. But if you're willing to live in one, you might manage to buy one outright without having to take out a home loan.

Discover: We ranked this company the Best Overall Mortgage Lender as a part of our 2022 Best-of Awards

More: Our picks for best FHA mortgage lenders

Of course, this assumes you live in a market with reasonably priced housing. In some parts of the country, a starter home can cost $1 million, and this advice doesn't apply there. But if you're able to buy a starter home for $150,000 and you've been saving money for years, you may have enough to purchase one outright. And then, once you've built some equity in it, you can always look to upsize.

Look at a tiny home

Tiny homes really are tiny, usually ranging from just 100 square feet to 400 square feet. But if you're willing to settle for less space for a few years, you might manage to buy a tiny home without having to so much as contemplate a mortgage.

The average cost for a tiny home is $30,000 to $60,000. This doesn't mean it's impossible to find one that costs less. And also, a very upgraded tiny home might cost more. But if you're okay with less space, you might have well more than $30,000 to $60,000 socked away for a down payment already, making a tiny home something you can purchase easily on the spot.

A mortgage isn't a given

Living in a tiny home or starter home may require you to make some sacrifices in the course of becoming a homeowner. But on the plus side, you may be in a position to purchase one of these homes outright.

And remember, you don't have to live in that home forever. And by the time you're ready to upsize, you may find that mortgage rates have dropped down to far more competitive levels than where they are today.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are at their highest level in years — and expected to keep rising. It is more important than ever to check your rates with multiple lenders to secure the best rate possible while minimizing fees. Even a small difference in your rate could shave hundreds off your monthly payment.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.