Want to Be in the AI Millionaires Club? 3 Top Stocks You Need to Own Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the dominant trade in 2023, with no shortage of AI stocks to buy. Just about any stock linked to AI has risen over the last 12 months, from heavyweights such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to smaller start-ups such as C3.ai (NYSE:AI). While some analysts say AI is played out and fully priced into the market, don’t believe it.

As technology that is in its infancy and likely to continue dominating society for the foreseeable future, AI can be expected to be a stock market driver for many years. Most companies are only now beginning to monetize the technology. And Fortune Business Insights expects theglobal marketfor AI to quadruple to $2 trillion by 2030. Want to be in the AI millionaires club? Here are three top stocks you need to own now.

Adobe (ADBE)

Admittedly, its guidance for the coming year wasn’t great, but software giant Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) remains a great bet on the future of AI. Investors can now buy ADBE stock a little cheaper, with the share price down 6% after the company issued a weak outlook for 2024. Lost in the concern over the guidance was that Adobe’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts, with the company reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $4.27 compared to the $4.14 that was anticipated.

Revenue in the latest quarter totaled $5.05 billion versus $5.03 billion that analysts estimated. The company’s revenue grew 12% from a year ago while its net income increased 26% to $1.48 billion, or $3.23 per share. During the quarter, Adobe increased the costs of some of its software subscriptions, notably those that now include AI. In the most recent quarter, Adobe’s Firefly generative AI feature became available in the company’s Photoshop and Illustrator programs, and it is now monetizing AI.

ADBE stock has increased 74% in 2023.

Apple (AAPL)

For a less obvious AI play, consider consumer electronics giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). In early 2024, the company will release its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, Apple’s first entirely new product since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2014. There’s speculation that the Vision Pro headset could be Apple’s push into video games and that the company is eyeing AI-based gaming as a future endeavor. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the company is investing in AI and already makes its own microchips for its iPhones and MacBook computers.

While we wait for Apple to clarify its intentions for AI, it’s important to note that the stock is on a tear, recently closing at an all-time high on a split-adjusted basis. Apple’s share price has now risen 59% in 2023, putting the company’s market capitalization at $3.08 trillion, the biggest of any publicly traded company. Over the past year, Apple’s market value has grown by nearly $1 trillion. Analysts see continued catalysts for AAPL stock from renewed growth in its iPhone sales and the continued expansion of its services arm, which includes its streaming platform. Plus, new AI products.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Now for more or a slam dunk when it comes to AI. That would be chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The company’s share price has gained 20% since the start of December when the company introduced a new series of microchips called the “Ryzen 8040,” aimed at boosting AI applications by up to 60%. The new chips will be incorporated into laptops and personal computers (PCs) made by companies such as Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) starting in early 2024.

AMD also announced that its new MI300X accelerator microchip is now available for sale. That chip is used in data centers and directly competes with Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) AI data center chips. While investors and analysts love the new AI chips, they are also responding to AMD executives who recently said that they expect the AI data center chip to generate $2 billion of revenue for all of 2024. AMD stock is up 120% in 2023 with continued momentum behind it.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole held long positions in MSFT, AAPL and NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

