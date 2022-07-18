Want To Be A Remote Intern? Here’s How To Find Internships Online

Remote internships offer flexibility in where—and often when—you do your work. With a remote internship, you can gain field experience while also weaving in a summer course to help you complete your degree. You may even be able to go on that summer trip you have been waiting for without having to take time off from your internship.

In this article, we explore how to find a remote internship and how to succeed in one.

What Is a Remote Internship?

A remote internship allows you to work online from any location with an internet connection. Like traditional internships, remote internships typically provide students with entry-level exposure to a particular industry and help them apply knowledge from their studies to the real world.

Remote internships typically last a few months, but this varies depending on the organization. Internships can be full or part time, paid or unpaid.

Interns take on independent and collaborative work to build their skills in time management, communication and organization. In a remote internship, you can expect to attend meetings through video conferencing and use communication and project management tools like Google Docs, Trello and Slack.

What Are the Benefits of a Remote Internship?

Many remote internships are project-based, allowing interns to complete their work on their own schedule. Instead of being in the office at predetermined times, these interns can work whenever they feel most comfortable and productive.

They can also choose their work environment each day or even work while traveling. This reduces transportation costs as well.

A remote internship can open the door to worldwide networking. Working with a remote workforce can expand your opportunities beyond state and national borders once it’s time to look for a full-time job.

Lastly, if you perform well in your remote internship, you may be eligible to transition to full-time employment. To reach this stage, you must take initiative in your work and establish strong relationships with your supervisors. At or near the end of your internship, ask your supervisors about full-time opportunities. Even if no positions are open, keep in touch with your supervisors so they can consider you for future roles.

Where Do I Find Remote Internships?

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of internships, moving many to the virtual space. Whether you’re looking for internships on job boards, on company websites or at career fairs, plenty of remote options should be available.

Attending Career Fairs

Career fairs are easily accessible to students, and colleges often hold these events both in person and virtually. Schools may even offer career fairs specifically for your major. Check your college’s website for career fair opportunities, and if you’re on campus, keep an eye out for posted signage.

Before you attend a career fair, make sure to prepare by:

Looking for a list of participating employers

Identifying and researching employers that interest you (and maybe a few that don’t)

Dressing for success and keeping a positive attitude to make a strong first impression

Following up about any remote internship opportunities

Browsing Employment Websites

Finding a remote internship can be as easy as looking online through employment websites such as Indeed, ZipRecruiter and LinkedIn.

Searching for internships through these websites has several advantages. You can broaden or focus your search as much as you want based on the work you want to do or even the number of hours you want to work. You can also create filters if you are interested in specific organizations.

Other benefits include scannable information about minimum qualifications, expected responsibilities and compensation.

The ease of access may bring more competition, however. To help stand out, submit a strong resume, letters of recommendation, transcripts and samples of your work.

Applying Directly With a Company

Many major companies offer remote internships. These include Abbott and Merck in healthcare, Citi and Capital One in finance, NVIDIA and Cisco in technology and General Motors and PepsiCo in consumer goods. Consider applying to these internships directly through the company’s careers webpage.

How to Have a Successful Remote Internship

Working remotely has its challenges. As a remote intern, you need a different set of tools, a different routine and different communication strategies than in-person interns. Being aware of these challenges and crafting a game plan can help prepare you for a remote internship.

Know What Technology You Need in Advance

All internships are different in terms of technology. Most, however, require a strong Wi-Fi connection and a good laptop.

Your employer may provide you with a computer and other home office equipment, but some internships require you to work on your personal computer. Make sure you know what equipment you need before the first day of your remote internship.

Make Sure Your Wi-Fi is Up to Speed

Remote work means your Wi-Fi needs to be strong and stable enough for you to complete your work without interruption.

Wi-Fi speed depends in part on how many users are on the network. If you are the only person on the network, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says you need a minimum download speed of 12 to 25 Mbps. If two or more users are on the network, the FCC recommends a minimum of 25 Mbps.

Establish a Routine

Your work routine may look like a highly detailed schedule that outlines your day from beginning to end. Alternatively, your routine may block off large chunks of time allocated to work or personal activities.

At first glance, working from anywhere—even in your bed—may seem like a good deal. But without a routine, the lines between your personal and work life can become blurred, resulting in burnout and overwork. To avoid this, make sure to draw boundaries between your internship hours and your personal time.

Your daily work routine may include time for breaks, meals and exercise. Whether you are an early bird or a night owl, setting a specific time and place for you to complete your work can help you stay focused and efficient.

You might use a time management strategy such as the Pomodoro Technique to increase your focus and combat fatigue. Make sure to set aside times to eat and exercise as well.

Create a Line of Communication with Your Supervisor

Having a clear line of communication with your supervisor allows you to clarify your tasks and ask questions as needed. After all, your remote internship is a learning experience, and having the support of your supervisor can help both you and your employer succeed.

If your supervisor has not scheduled regular meeting times, consider asking when they’re available. Checking in weekly is a good start. As you become more confident in your role, you may meet bi-weekly instead.

Clarify communication guidelines and methods with your supervisor as well. For example, some supervisors may prefer communication platforms like Slack or Microsoft Teams. Others may prefer email.

Frequently Asked Questions About Remote Internships

Do remote internships look good on a resume?

Yes, especially if you land a quality internship with a reputable company. With many careers, especially those in technology, offering remote full-time positions, some remote internships even lead to full-time remote jobs.

Can I do an internship remotely?

Anyone with a computer and a Wi-Fi connection can do a remote internship. To succeed as a remote intern, you should establish a routine and a clear line of communication with your supervisor.

How should I dress for a virtual internship?

You should dress comfortably, but make sure to change out of your pajamas—especially for video conferences. Keeping the routine of getting dressed for work can help you get into a productive mindset.

