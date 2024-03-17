News & Insights

Markets

Want the Max $4,873 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

March 17, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Keith Speights for The Motley Fool ->

In bowling, 300 is the highest score. If you play golf, the best you can do is 54 (making a hole-in-one on all 18 holes). But what's the "perfect score" for Social Security recipients -- the highest level of benefits possible?

Currently, the greatest monthly benefit payable to retired workers is $4,873. Want to get that maximum benefit? Here's the salary you'll need.

Two people lying on grass.

Image source: Getty Images.

The magic number(s)

To even have a shot at receiving the maximum Social Security benefit when you retire, you'll need to earn $168,600 this year. So is this the magic number to make? Yes and no.

It is the earnings threshold you must achieve in 2024. However, the maximum changes nearly every year. Because of how Social Security retirement benefits are calculated, you must make the maximum salary for 35 years.

Instead of a magic number for getting the maximum Social Security benefit, there are multiple magic numbers. The following table shows the maximum earnings thresholds by year since 1973:

Year Earnings Year Earnings
1973 $10,800 1999 $72,600
1974 $13,200 2000 $76,200
1975 $14,100 2001 $80,400
1976 $15,300 2002 $84,900
1977 $16,500 2003 $87,000
1978 $17,700 2004 $87,900
1979 $22,900 2005 $90,000
1980 $25,900 2006 $94,200
1981 $29,700 2007 $97,500
1982 $32,400 2008 $102,000
1983 $35,700 2009 $106,800
1984 $37,800 2010 $106,800
1985 $39,600 2011 $106,800
1986 $42,000 2012 $110,100
1987 $43,800 2013 $113,700
1988 $45,000 2014 $117,000
1989 $48,000 2015 $118,500
1990 $51,300 2016 $118,500
1991 $53,400 2017 $127,200
1992 $55,500 2018 $128,400
1993 $57,600 2019 $132,900
1994 $60,600 2020 $137,700
1995 $61,200 2021 $142,800
1996 $62,700 2022 $147,000
1997 $65,400 2023 $160,200
1998 $68,400 2024 $168,600

Data source: Social Security Administration.

It's important to know that you must work in a job in which you contribute to Social Security. Some state, county, and municipal employees are covered by state-funded pension plans and not by Social Security. Federal employees hired before 1984 were under the old Civil Service Retirement System. Railroad employees are also covered under a different pension system.

Hitting the earnings thresholds won't be enough

So if you earn the "magic amount" for 35 years, will you be guaranteed to receive the maximum Social Security benefit when you retire? No. Hitting the earnings thresholds isn't enough by itself.

The maximum $4,873 monthly benefit in 2024 is only paid to individuals who wait until age 70 to retire. If you retire at your full retirement age (FRA) this year, your maximum monthly benefit would be $3,822. If you retire at 62, the earliest age possible to collect Social Security, your maximum monthly benefit would only be $2,710.

Social Security imposes an early retirement penalty for anyone who begins receiving benefits before reaching FRA. The federal program also rewards those who hold off on claiming benefits until after their FRA with delayed retirement credits. Those credits apply only through age 70, though.

A steep challenge

As you've likely figured out, getting the maximum Social Security retirement benefit is a steep challenge. Few Americans will achieve the goal.

However, there are things you can do to come as close to reaching the max as possible. Work at least 35 years. Make as much money as possible during those years. Delay collecting Social Security benefits until age 70. Even if you can't receive the maximum benefit, you can still increase how much your benefit will be.

The $22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets"

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.