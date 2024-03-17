Want the Max $4,873 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

In bowling, 300 is the highest score. If you play golf, the best you can do is 54 (making a hole-in-one on all 18 holes). But what's the "perfect score" for Social Security recipients -- the highest level of benefits possible?

Currently, the greatest monthly benefit payable to retired workers is $4,873. Want to get that maximum benefit? Here's the salary you'll need.

The magic number(s)

To even have a shot at receiving the maximum Social Security benefit when you retire, you'll need to earn $168,600 this year. So is this the magic number to make? Yes and no.

It is the earnings threshold you must achieve in 2024. However, the maximum changes nearly every year. Because of how Social Security retirement benefits are calculated, you must make the maximum salary for 35 years.

Instead of a magic number for getting the maximum Social Security benefit, there are multiple magic numbers. The following table shows the maximum earnings thresholds by year since 1973:

Year Earnings Year Earnings 1973 $10,800 1999 $72,600 1974 $13,200 2000 $76,200 1975 $14,100 2001 $80,400 1976 $15,300 2002 $84,900 1977 $16,500 2003 $87,000 1978 $17,700 2004 $87,900 1979 $22,900 2005 $90,000 1980 $25,900 2006 $94,200 1981 $29,700 2007 $97,500 1982 $32,400 2008 $102,000 1983 $35,700 2009 $106,800 1984 $37,800 2010 $106,800 1985 $39,600 2011 $106,800 1986 $42,000 2012 $110,100 1987 $43,800 2013 $113,700 1988 $45,000 2014 $117,000 1989 $48,000 2015 $118,500 1990 $51,300 2016 $118,500 1991 $53,400 2017 $127,200 1992 $55,500 2018 $128,400 1993 $57,600 2019 $132,900 1994 $60,600 2020 $137,700 1995 $61,200 2021 $142,800 1996 $62,700 2022 $147,000 1997 $65,400 2023 $160,200 1998 $68,400 2024 $168,600

It's important to know that you must work in a job in which you contribute to Social Security. Some state, county, and municipal employees are covered by state-funded pension plans and not by Social Security. Federal employees hired before 1984 were under the old Civil Service Retirement System. Railroad employees are also covered under a different pension system.

Hitting the earnings thresholds won't be enough

So if you earn the "magic amount" for 35 years, will you be guaranteed to receive the maximum Social Security benefit when you retire? No. Hitting the earnings thresholds isn't enough by itself.

The maximum $4,873 monthly benefit in 2024 is only paid to individuals who wait until age 70 to retire. If you retire at your full retirement age (FRA) this year, your maximum monthly benefit would be $3,822. If you retire at 62, the earliest age possible to collect Social Security, your maximum monthly benefit would only be $2,710.

Social Security imposes an early retirement penalty for anyone who begins receiving benefits before reaching FRA. The federal program also rewards those who hold off on claiming benefits until after their FRA with delayed retirement credits. Those credits apply only through age 70, though.

A steep challenge

As you've likely figured out, getting the maximum Social Security retirement benefit is a steep challenge. Few Americans will achieve the goal.

However, there are things you can do to come as close to reaching the max as possible. Work at least 35 years. Make as much money as possible during those years. Delay collecting Social Security benefits until age 70. Even if you can't receive the maximum benefit, you can still increase how much your benefit will be.

