Want a Starter Home? Prepare To Pay $1 Million in 25 States

Five years ago, only 85 cities and towns were so outrageously expensive that even a starter home cost seven figures, according to Zillow. The company defines “starter home” as those in the lowest third of home prices in that city.

Learn More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Try This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Today, 233 cities in 25 states have starter homes over $1 million. You can thank the COVID-19 pandemic property surge for that.

“Five to 15 years ago, you could buy a starter home in towns among the Palm Beaches such as Juno Beach, Singer Island, Palm Beach Shores and Jupiter Inlet Colony,” said Jeff Lichtenstein, CEO and broker at Echo Fine Properties. “Those days are over.”

Next, find out how much the salary needed to afford a home has changed in every state.

25 States With $1M Starter Homes

You won’t be shocked to hear that nearly half of those 233 cities are in California.

Here are the states with $1 million starter homes as of March 2025, according to Zillow:

State Cities With $1 Million Starter Homes California 113 New York 32 New Jersey 20 Florida 11 Massachusetts 11 Washington 8 Texas 7 Connecticut 4 Hawaii 4 Maryland 4 Colorado 3 South Carolina 2 Wyoming 2 Georgia 1 Arizona 1 Illinois 1 Kansas 1 Michigan 1 Missouri 1 New Hampshire 1 Nevada 1 Utah 1 Virginia 1 Minnesota 1 Rhode Island 1

Explore More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

The Least Affordable Metro Areas

The New York City metro area — which sprawls across several states — accounts for 48 of the 233 cities with $1 million starter homes. Buyer beware.

Next come other notorious offenders, such as the San Francisco metro area with 43 unaffordable towns and cities. Runners-up include Los Angeles, San Jose, Miami and Seattle.

Elena Novak, a real estate analyst at PropertyChecker, said starter homes in these cities aren’t exactly impressive specimens. “These are older, small properties in high-demand areas where zoning restrictions, limited inventory and income growth have pushed prices beyond what most first-time buyers can handle.”

Moving for More Value

Younger homebuyers increasingly feel forced to move if they want a chance at homeownership. A recent study from BMO found that 56% of Gen Z and 63% of millennials are willing to move to a new state to buy a home.

Affordable starter homes do exist — just not in Silicon Valley or New York City.

“In cities like Buffalo, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland, you can still find vacant homes under $100,000 that are structurally sound but need work,” Novak explained.

Skipping Starter Homes Entirely

As homes have skyrocketed in price, young adults have had to wait longer to afford to buy.

The National Association of Realtors reported that the average first-time homebuyer was nearly middle-aged at 38 years old in 2024 — compare that to 1991, when first-time homebuyers averaged 28.

You can see it on the other side of the equation as well, with the average renter getting older. Zillow points out that the average renter is now 42 years old.

As adults wait longer before buying, many opt to skip the starter home altogether. Fully 66% of Gen Z renters and 61% of millennial renters say “buying a starter home and upgrading to a bigger one a few years later makes no sense anymore,” according to the BMO study.

Instead, they’re opting to wait longer, save more and buy a longer-term home.

It’s a hard time to be a first-time homebuyer, but relief may be on the way. Zillow now predicts home prices will drop 1.7% over the next 12 months, after downgrading their prediction several times in early 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Want a Starter Home? Prepare To Pay $1 Million in 25 States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.