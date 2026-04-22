Want SpaceX Exposure? These 3 AI Titans Have Previously Invested in What Should Be Wall Street's Largest-Ever IPO

Key Points

This might be the year of the mega-IPO, led by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

SpaceX is seeking a $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion valuation, but is also being valued aggressively.

Three of SpaceX's minority investors -- one of which may be sitting on a greater than $120 billion windfall -- are artificial intelligence (AI) leaders.

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If you thought the dot-com era had some impressive initial public offerings (IPOs), you haven't seen anything yet. This might be the year of the mega-IPO, with artificial intelligence (AI) large language model (LLM) developers OpenAI and Anthropic both considering going public. However, the crème-de-la-crème is the upcoming IPO of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

While investors seemingly can't wait to get their share of the SpaceX universe, there are three artificial intelligence titans you can buy right now -- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) -- which have previously invested directly into one of SpaceX's numerous puzzle pieces.

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Alphabet

When most investors hear the name Alphabet, they likely think of its virtual monopoly in internet search traffic through Google, its streaming platform YouTube, which is the second-most-visited social site on the planet behind Google, or perhaps its cloud infrastructure services platform, Google Cloud. The integration of generative AI and LLM solutions into Google Cloud ramped up its sales growth to 48% in the December-ended quarter.

But what you may not realize is that Alphabet is also an early investor in SpaceX. In 2015, Alphabet invested approximately $900 million in SpaceX when it was valued at roughly $12 billion. Although dilutive events modestly reduced Alphabet's ownership, regulatory filings at the end of 2025 show it still had a 6.11% stake in Musk's next trillion-dollar public company.

If SpaceX drums up enough investor interest to command a $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion valuation, Alphabet's $900 million initial investment could be worth $107 billion to $122 billion. This has the potential to be one of the largest investment windfalls we've ever witnessed on Wall Street.

Nvidia and Cisco Systems

The face of the AI revolution, Nvidia, and the largest publicly traded company during the dot-com era, Cisco Systems, are also investors in the SpaceX conglomerate -- more specifically, xAI.

Earlier this year, SpaceX acquired AI start-up xAI, which later merged with social media platform X (formerly Twitter). But before these acquisitions and mergers took place, xAI announced $20 billion of Series E funding on Jan. 6. Nvidia and Cisco were two of the strategic investors listed in this late-stage round of funding.

According to CNBC in early February, the merger of SpaceX and xAI valued the two businesses at $1 trillion and $250 billion, respectively. This means Nvidia's and Cisco's minority investments are in one of the smaller pieces of the SpaceX pie.

Nevertheless, Nvidia and Cisco Systems can increase the value of their investments in SpaceX by simply doing what they do best.

Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the undisputed top choice by businesses in AI-accelerated data centers. In October 2024, Nvidia announced that xAI was in the process of doubling its GPU cluster, known as Colossus, to 200,000 chips. Meanwhile, Cisco is helping xAI scale its compute infrastructure.

Given how incredibly pricey SpaceX is, relative to its estimated sales, these three AI titans -- Alphabet, Nvidia, and Cisco Systems -- offer a potentially smarter way to gain exposure to this record-breaking IPO.

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Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Cisco Systems, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.