Want Safe Income While the Market Wobbles? Buy This Dividend Stock With $5,000.

Key Points

TJX's three store chains provide a treasure hunt experience while offering name-brand merchandise at discounted prices.

Its dividend returns are average, but investors will like the double-digit payout hikes.

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Amid geopolitical turmoil and struggles with affordability, some investors may be looking to de-emphasize growth in favor of stable dividend stocks. This may make sense as such stocks tend to sell recession-resistant products, and the responsibility of maintaining a dividend tends to engender more conservative management.

Such conditions describe the stock of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX). The parent company of store chains like TJ Maxx, Marshall's, and Home Goods has quietly amassed growth and maintained a rising dividend as the likes of Nvidia and Amazon claimed much of the attention.

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Now, with the market possibly turning cautious, investors may want to invest an amount like $5,000 in a retail stock like TJX. Here's why.

The state of TJX Companies

TJX operates more than 5,000 stores in nine countries. It has stood out by offering name-brand and off-brand apparel at discounted prices. That approach gives shoppers in its stores a sort of treasure hunt shopping experience, which can keep customers coming back.

Additionally, this approach is critical when times are uncertain. Consumers always need clothing, and economic struggles could actually bring more shoppers into its stores as they look for ways to save money.

Through this approach, TJX generated more than $60 billion in sales in fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31), a 7% yearly increase, including a 5% rise in comparable sales. It also kept cost and expense increases slightly below that rate. Thus, its $5.5 billion in net income during the fiscal year grew by 13% from year-ago levels.

Admittedly, the stock is likely fairly priced at current levels. The company expects comparable sales to rise in the 2% to 3% range for fiscal 2027, which would likely translate into an incremental slowdown in growth rates. Also, at a P/E ratio of 33, it is slightly above the S&P 500 average of 31.

Nonetheless, investors have a true growth and income stock in TJX. Over the last five years, the stock dramatically outperformed the S&P 500.

Also, the company's annual dividend of $1.92 per share yields about 1.1%, close to the S&P 500 average. Still, TJX increased that dividend 29 of the last 30 years.

Moreover, the company raised the dividend by 13% when it hiked the payout in March, and it rose by double-digit levels in previous years. Such increases bode well for long-term shareholders looking to transition from growth to income stocks, as the cash return relative to the original investment will likely rise over time with the stock price.

Investing in TJX Companies

TJX Companies' stock is a likely buy, and an uncertain market is unlikely to change that.

Admittedly, investors may be leery about paying 33 times earnings for a retailer with single-digit sales growth and an average dividend yield.

Still, TJX offers stability and a high likelihood that it can maintain sales growth regardless of what happens to the economy. Also, its long-term investors could benefit from what have become annual, double-digit hikes in its payout, especially for those who want to slowly move from growth to income investing.

At its recent share price, $5,000 should buy 31 shares of TJX stock. Even if the retail stock does not generate excitement, the value of one's investment should rise over time, possibly making it one of the best apparel stocks of 2026.

Should you buy stock in TJX Companies right now?

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Nvidia, and TJX Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.