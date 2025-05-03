Personal Finance

Want To Retire Comfortably in the South? Here’s How Much You Must Save Every Month

May 03, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The total cost of a comfortable 20-year retirement in the Southern region of the United States ultimately depends on the state you plan on retiring in and the age you start saving. 

To determine how much money you need to save monthly for a comfortable retirement in the South, GOBankingRates pulled data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and more.

The amounts listed are what is needed after Social Security is factored in — the average annual payout from that program is $22,510. These amounts also assume no investment gains. If you are investing your money, it will reduce the monthly amount you need to save to hit the comfortable retirement target.

Keep reading to see how much you’ll need to save for a comfortable retirement in the South.

Montgomery, Alabama, USA - April 22, 2015: View of the Alabama State Capitol looking down Dexter Ave.

Alabama

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $73,678
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $573,163

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $796
  • If you start at age 30: $1,024

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA at the state capitol.

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,517
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $489,937

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $907
  • If you start at age 30: $1,167

State Capitol Building of Delaware.

Delaware

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $98,685
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,073,314

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,988
  • If you start at age 30: $2,556
Fort Myers Florida Houses Homes Real Estate Housing Market iStock

Florida

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $101,626
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,132,118

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,097
  • If you start at age 30: $2,696
Augusta, Georgia

Georgia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $889,631

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,647
  • If you start at age 30: $2,118

Frankfort, Kentucky, USA town skyline on the Kentucky River at dusk.

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,899
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $557,577

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,033
  • If you start at age 30: $1,328
New Orleans paddle steamer in Mississippi river in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,971
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $499,020

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $924
  • If you start at age 30: $1,188
View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

Maryland

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $105,060
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,200,803

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,224
  • If you start at age 30: $2,859

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $67,151
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $442,620

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $820
  • If you start at age 30: $1,054
Aerial view of the Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach on the Crystal Coast of North Carolina at sunset.

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $90,206
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $903,726

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,674
  • If you start at age 30: $2,152
Muskogee is a town in and the county seat of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, United States.

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,010
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $539,812

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,000
  • If you start at age 30: $1,285

Charleston, South Carolina USA - October 12, 2015Horse Drawn Carriage Ride by French Huguenot Church.

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $793,646

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,470
  • If you start at age 30: $1,890
Nashville, Tennessee, USA skyline and riverboat on the Cumberland River at night.

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,451
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $788,630

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,460
  • If you start at age 30: $1,878
Sixth Street music and entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, USA.

Texas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,459
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $808,779

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,498
  • If you start at age 30: $1,926

Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $100,213
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,103,871

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,044
  • If you start at age 30: $2,628
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $66,745
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $434,501

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $805
  • If you start at age 30: $1,035

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount you need to save monthly in order to retire comfortably. First, GOBankingRates found information for each state including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for grocery, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each state can be calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for October 2024. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income the total cost of living was doubled in order to find the amount needed to live comfortably. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration for each state. Using the average Social Security benefits as well as the total cost of living comfortably, the amount needed to live comfortably after Social Security benefits can be calculated. A variety of ages were used to calculate savings; started saving at 20, 25 and 30, the age of retirement is 65, and the life expectancy is 80, 85 and 90 years old. The amount needed before and after Social Security benefits can be calculated for each age of starting savings and each age of life expectancy. All data was collected on and is up to date as of November 15th, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Want To Retire Comfortably in the South? Here's How Much You Must Save Every Month

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

