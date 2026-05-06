Want Reliable Dividend Income in May? These 2 Stocks Deliver

Key Points

AbbVie is a Dividend King that has proven its ability to adapt.

Realty Income is the ultimate monthly income play.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income ›

Should investors really "sell in May and go away"? Not if you're seeking income. A stock you no longer own won't pay you any dividends.

If you're looking for reliable income in May, several dividend stocks should be attractive. Here are two that offer especially reliable income.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A Dividend King paying this month

AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.73 per share in February. This dividend is payable on May 15, 2026. There's one catch, though: To receive this dividend, you must have owned AbbVie shares at the close of business on April 15, 2026.

Even if you missed the cut-off for enjoying income from AbbVie this month, it's the kind of stock to buy for steady dividends going forward. AbbVie is a member of the Dividend Kings, a group of stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Including the time it was part of Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT), AbbVie has increased its dividend for an impressive 54 years in a row.

AbbVie's dividend increases have more than kept up with inflation. Over the last five years, the big drugmaker has grown its dividend payout by 33%. Since being spun off from Abbott in 2013, AbbVie's dividend has skyrocketed more than 332%. Its forward dividend yield now stands above 3.3%, which is below its historical average because the pharma stock has delivered solid gains.

The key to AbbVie's sterling dividend track record is its strong underlying business. For years, that business was primarily supported by Humira, which reigned as the world's top-selling drug for a while. Humira lost U.S. patent exclusivity in 2023, but AbbVie didn't skip a beat. Thanks to strategic acquisitions and investments in internal research and development, the company successfully navigated the patent cliff and quickly returned to growth.

AbbVie has proven its ability to adapt. Today, the company's growth prospects look bright. Sales for Humira's two successors, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are soaring. AbbVie's neuroscience portfolio is rocking along, led by Vraylar and Botox. Cancer drugs Elahere and Epkinly are gaining momentum. The drugmaker's pipeline features around 60 programs in mid- or late-stage clinical development.

The ultimate every-month income play

Want a great monthly dividend stock? Realty Income (NYSE: O) could be the ultimately every-month income play. It even trademarked the name, "The Monthly Dividend Company."

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) must return at least 90% of their income to shareholders as dividends to be exempt from federal income taxes. Realty Income has had plenty of income to return since going public in 1994. The company has paid a dividend for 670 consecutive quarters and has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Its forward dividend yield currently tops 5%.

As with AbbVie, Realty Income's dividend is highly reliable because its business generates steady cash flow. The REIT owns over 15,500 properties across all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and eight European countries. Its 1,761 tenants represent 92 industries. Roughly 91% of Realty Income's portfolio clients operate discount, non-discretionary, or service-oriented retail businesses that are resilient during both positive and negative economic cycles.

The company's total occupancy rate is a strong 98.9%. Realty Income has consistently maintained an occupancy rate of at least 96.6% every year since 2000, a period that included the Great Recession of 2007 through 2009 and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 through 2022. Its historical median occupancy rate of 98.3% is well above the industry median of 94.4%.

Realty Income's growth prospects are also encouraging. Its total addressable market is an estimated $13 trillion. Around $8.5 trillion of this opportunity is in Europe, where the market is highly fragmented. The REIT's growth potential makes it highly likely that juicy dividends will continue to flow each month, as they have for decades.

Should you buy stock in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

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Keith Speights has positions in AbbVie and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.