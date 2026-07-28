Want Over $1,100 in Annual Dividends? Invest $6,000 in These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

Key Points

Verizon, UPS, and General Mills are top dividend stocks that offer exceptional yields.

Verizon's business is in solid shape, as it continues to generate single-digit growth.

UPS and General Mills are in the midst of restructuring efforts that have impacted their recent financial results.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications ›

You need money to make money. But if you focus on high-yielding dividend stocks, you don't need as much to generate a lot of recurring cash flow. While some high-yielding stocks can be risky, others are safer than they look.

Three dividend stocks with payouts exceeding 5% that can be excellent options for income-seeking investors today are Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and General Mills (NYSE: GIS). Here's how by investing $6,000 into each one of these stocks, investors could generate $1,100 in dividend income, and why doing so may not be as risky as it might appear to be at first glance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Verizon Communications

At 6%, Verizon offers investors a generous yield at a time when payouts are incredibly low due to rising stock valuations. The S&P 500, for example, yields just 1.1%. That means, with Verizon, investors are getting more than five times the dividend income as with a typical stock in the broad index.

It's a great deal for income investors, especially since Verizon's business is doing just fine. It may not be a growth machine, but it's still doing well and generating single-digit growth, the kind investors might expect from a telecom company. Margins remain good, and Verizon's payout ratio is manageable at around 70% -- there's no cause for alarm regarding its dividend.

Investing $6,000 into the stock at such a high yield would produce around $360 per year in dividends. And with it trading at less than 10 times its estimated future earnings, based on analyst projections, it's still a fairly cheap buy right now.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (UPS) is another high-yielding stock that many investors may be overly worried about. At 5.8%, its yield is nearly as high as Verizon's.

Investors may be spooked that its payout ratio is over 100%. But that doesn't always tell the whole story. UPS reported earnings today, and while net income was down more than 50% in the period ending June 30, the company also incurred restructuring expenses as it looks to improve its operations and efficiency. Its adjusted net income actually rose by 14%.

CEO Carol Tomé says the business "launched a major transformation" but that it's now "through those bumps" and on a stronger path forward. The company beat expectations for the most recent quarter and also raised its outlook for the year.

Another $6,000 invested in the transportation stock could generate roughly $350 in annual dividend income. Combined with Verizon, that would total about $710.

General Mills

The highest-yielding stock on this list belongs to General Mills, the iconic food company. At 6.7%, a $6,000 investment in the stock would produce approximately $400 in annual dividends. Combined with the other investments, that would bring the total to about $1,110.

General Mills posted its year-end results at the start of July, showing minor but stable 1% growth in the last three months of its fiscal year (which ended May 31). It posted a loss for the year overall, as it is also in the midst of restructuring efforts, divesting certain businesses to focus on higher-growth opportunities. By fiscal 2030, General Mills is aiming to achieve $3 billion in cumulative cost savings through its transformation initiative.

The company has paid dividends consistently to its shareholders for 127 years, without interruption. While it faces challenges, its free cash flow remains strong, totaling $1.6 billion over the past fiscal year -- more than the $1.3 billion it paid in dividends.

General Mills stock is down 19% this year, but with strong brands in its portfolio, a focus on cost reduction, and strong free cash flow, its dividend doesn't look to be in any imminent danger. With the stock also trading at just 12 times its estimated future earnings, it could be a good value stock to buy today.

Should you buy stock in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $379,662!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,206,116!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.