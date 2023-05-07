Want Over $45,000 in Retirement Income? Invest $500,000 in These 7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

How much money do you have to save to retire comfortably? The amount will vary from person to person. However, we can make some assumptions based on averages.

For example, the median household income in the U.S. was $70,784 in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The average annualized Social Security benefit for retirees this year is around $21,411. There's a gap of $49,373 between the two figures.

Generating that much money will require a significant amount of money in your retirement account. But you can get pretty close with less retirement savings than you might think. Want over $45,000 in retirement income? Invest $500,000 in these seven high-yield dividend stocks.

The magnificent seven

We can categorize these magnificent seven high-yield dividend stocks into three groups: energy stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other.

Energy stocks

Three energy stocks can help you make a lot of money in dividend income during your retirement years:

Real estate investment trusts

One great thing about REITs is that they must return at least 90% of their income to shareholders as dividends to be exempt from paying federal taxes. Two REITs have especially juicy dividend yields right now:

Other

The last two of our seven high-yield dividend stocks are in other sectors:

How they can make you over $45,000

Can investing $500,000 spread equally across these seven stocks really make you over $45,000 in dividend income? Yes. The following table shows how.

Stock Dividend Yield Annual Income Ares Capital 10.58% $7,557 Devon Energy 10.34% $7,386 Enbridge 6.84% $4,886 Enterprise Products Partners 7.66% $5,471 Easterly Government Properties 7.6% $5,429 Medical Properties Trust 14.06% $10,043 Verizon Communications 6.86% $4,900 Total $45,672

It is important to know, however, that the possibility exists that one or more of these companies could reduce their dividends. Devon Energy is especially susceptible to dividend cuts because the variable component hinges on excess free cash flow that fluctuates as oil prices change.

Some investors could also worry that Medical Properties Trust might have to reduce its dividend because of financial difficulties for some of its tenants. As of now, though, the hospital REIT believes that it can continue paying its dividend at current levels.

Of course, several of these companies could also increase their dividends. Those with long track records of dividend hikes, particularly Enbridge and Enterprise, could be highly motivated to keep those streaks going.

An unlucky number?

Many people consider seven to be a lucky number. But for investors, it might not be. Why? Owning only seven stocks doesn't provide the level of diversification that most financial advisors would recommend.

Yes, investing $500,000 in these seven high-yield dividend stocks could and should make you more than $45,000 in retirement income. However, it's wise to lower the risk of catastrophic losses by spreading your money across a higher number of stocks. Even if doing so reduces your dividend income, it could help you sleep more peacefully.

