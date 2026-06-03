Want Options in Retirement? Skip Reverse Mortgages and Build a Low-Cost ETF and Stock Portfolio Instead

Key Points

Saving 10%–15% of each paycheck and using low-cost index ETFs can materially improve retirement options.

Relying on home equity or reverse mortgages for retirement is risky compared with disciplined long-term investing.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Struggling to map out a realistic retirement? This discussion explores practical trade‑offs, why tapping home equity can be risky, and how disciplined saving with low‑cost ETFs and quality stocks can reshape your future. Watch the video below to learn more.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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