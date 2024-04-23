Want More Green? Buy These 3 Red-Hot Cannabis Stocks Today.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cannabis stocks may be some of the most controversial investment ideas. But they are also turning out to be one of the most profitable. For example, over the last few weeks, related stocks like Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) ran from a low of $2.75 to a high of $11.57. And while CGC recently pulled back to $6, it’s just starting to pivot higher again.

All thanks to growing U.S. support for legalization — with 88% of the public believing it should be legal for medicinal and recreational use. Florida may soon legalize it for adult use. Germany just made it legal, which could lead to a domino effect across Europe. The U.S. may soon reschedule cannabis from Schedule 1 to 3. Plus, there is growing speculation of positive mentions of legalization heading into the 2024 presidential elections.

All of which could easily send cannabis stocks to higher highs. So, even if you see cannabis stocks as a controversial topic at the moment, it could be one of the most rewarding opportunities. Here are three top ways to trade the potential green boom today.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Source: Shutterstock

One of the best ways to trade the cannabis boom — and collect yield — is with Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR). For one, it is technically oversold at $94.23, and starting to pivot higher. Two, it carries a safe yield of 7.73% at the moment. The company also just paid out its latest dividend of $1.82 on Apr. 15, with more on the way.

Recent earnings were solid, too. Fourth quarter funds from operations (FFO) was $2.07, beating expectations for $2.02. Revenue of $79.2 million was also above estimates for $76.5 million. That’s also up nicely from the $70.5 million posted a year ago. It also collected 100% rent in the quarter as compared to 97% in the prior quarter.

In addition, as I noted on Apr. 15, “One of its key catalysts should be cannabis rescheduling. The moment this happens, it could cut taxes for cannabis operators, which includes IIPR tenants, which would also help improve overall cash flow.”

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Source: Leigh Trail / Shutterstock.com

Investors may also want to use the weakness in Trulieve Cannabis (OTCKMKTS:TCNNF) as an opportunity, too. Now trading at $10.74, I’d like to see it retest $13.75 initially.

If Florida approves adult-use legalization, Trulieve could benefit significantly. In fact, “If passed, the possession of up to three ounces of cannabis will be legal for adults as early as May 2025, transforming the state’s medical marijuana market, estimated to generate $2 billion in annual sales,” says Seeking Alpha.

That would be big news for TCNNF. Plus, as noted by ClickOrlando.com, “According to campaign finance data from the Florida Division of Elections, Trulieve almost solely funded the $40 million dollars spent to help push the initiative.”

Helping, Alliance Global Partners also noted TCNNF is best positioned after the recent decision from the Florida State Supreme Court. And while revenue fell about 7% year over year to $1.13 billion in 2023, the company generated $202 million in cash flow from operations and $161 million in free cash flow. It also increased its retail footprint to 192 locations across the country.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Source: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Since bottoming out at around $3 in March, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) hit a high of $8.88. Now back to $6.46, it could push higher as it nears the Florida vote on potential legalization. It’s also pushing higher on news the “National Conference of State Legislatures sent a letter to Congress urging that the bipartisan SAFER Banking Act be attached to the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill to help speed passage,” as noted by Seeking Alpha.

In addition, according to CEO Miguel Martin, “Fiscal 2024 is on track to be our strongest to date, driven by the continued strength of our differentiated business model and our focus on profitable global medical cannabis markets. Q3 marks our fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, driven by consistent performance in our Canadian business and substantial revenue growth internationally. We are now on the cusp of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis for the first time in fiscal 2024.”

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Want More Green? Buy These 3 Red-Hot Cannabis Stocks Today. appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.